Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

State drops ball with guidelines

lakeplacidnews.com
 5 days ago

The decision by the state Health Department to issue no COVID-19 school reopening guidelines is exactly what many have wanted and, at the same time, a stunning dereliction of the Health Department’s duty. There are many people across the state who have wanted the state to take a step backward...

www.lakeplacidnews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Health Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
ABC 4

Mask up or stay home: New state guidelines released for students exposed to COVID-19

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Utah’s epidemiologist says parents have a choice: if their child is exposed to COVID, the student can either quarantine or wear a mask in school. The guidelines, outlined before the State Board of Education Thursday, are meant to contain the virus from spreading inside schools — but the wiggle room is to allow districts across the state to make local decisions.
Massachusetts Statetelegram.com

Massachusetts COVID numbers rise; local officials watch for state guidelines going forward

COVID-19 cases are increasing across the country, with Massachusetts having the fifth largest number of new cases. In Clinton, as of Monday, there were nine open cases, the largest number in months. Steve Lipka, chairman of the Board of Health, said some of the people have tested positive for a second time, but the town nurse told him the cases were minor, mostly loss of smell and taste and the symptoms of a cold.
Fairlea, WVPosted by
Lootpress

State Fair organizers release COVID-19 safety guidelines

FAIRLEA, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia State Fair is returning to Fairlea on Thursday, August 12, 2021. As the number of Delta variant cases continues to grow, fair organizers have released information regarding this year’s health protocols. The following guidelines were released on Monday:. All individuals, regardless of vaccination...
Charles City, IA951thebull.com

Charles City Schools to Start Year Maskless, Per State Guidelines

The Charles City School District will start the new school year the same way they ended last school year in regards to masks. At Monday night’s regular school board meeting, Superintendent Mike Fisher gave an update on the district’s health and mitigation efforts in response to COVID-19, which will follow state regulations.
Westchester County, NYNews 12

Cuomo urges local officials to adopt CDC guidelines; no mask mandate from the state

As COVID-19 numbers increase across the Hudson Valley, there continues to be a push to bring back mask mandates. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new mask guidelines that recommends face coverings indoors for everyone in areas of high COVID-19 transmission, regardless of vaccination status. This morning, the CDC added Dutchess and Ulster counties to its list of areas where people should wear masks indoors. Gov. Andrew Cuomo is urging local county governments to adopt the CDC's mask guidelines since the state no longer has the authority to issue a mask mandate.
EducationPosted by
Q 105.7

Should New York State Set Guidelines For Mask This School Year?

Summer vacations are coming to a close and school districts throughout the state are making plans to reopen safely in the fall. The governor's office announced that they have no intention of offering guidance to local school districts. It seems like common sense that schools would try to open for...
EducationKRGV

Local state board of education member shares concerns over new TEA guidelines

The Texas Education Agency released new COVID-related guidelines for schools, and one official with the Texas Board of Education said he's not on board with the recommendations. These guidelines state that schools are required to notify local health departments if a student tests positive for COVID-19. Schools are also required...
Flagstaff, AZknau.org

Flagstaff Schools Navigate State Law, CDC Guidelines For Fall Classes

Public schools across northern Arizona are navigating both state law and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines as students return to the classroom. Officials with the Flagstaff Unified School District say that means recommending — but not mandating — face coverings. The Arizona Legislature passed a law earlier this...
Public HealthPosted by
Stateline

Compliance and Defiance: States React to New CDC Mask Guidelines

A handful of mayors and state and local health officials have announced they will require both vaccinated and unvaccinated residents to wear masks in indoor public settings, following revised recommendations from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And some school districts said they will enforce the CDC’s recommendations...
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

School district should follow state's Covid guidelines

To the editor: Once again, Alaska is at the high-alert level for Covid infections as the Delta variant sweeps across our state. DHSS epidemiologist Anna Frick says that we should now be wearing masks again, and taking other measures to protect our health and that of others (Fairbanks Daily News-Miner, Aug. 12). However, according to the school district’s website, the mitigation measures offered in schools will be “practicing and teaching hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette, following daily cleaning protocols, three-feet of social distancing when possible.” In other words, the school district will not be following the recommendations of our state’s top health experts, not even mandating masks — surely one of the easiest ways of ensuring everyone’s safety.
Educationmonvalleyindependent.com

Elizabeth Forward preparing for updates to state COVID-19 school guidelines

Parents and guardians in the Elizabeth Forward School District will be receiving an update letter today from Superintendent Dr. Todd Keruskin, but it may not be the last update before school starts Aug. 26. “We just learned the Department of Health will be coming out with new guidelines Friday,” Keruskin...
Public Healthcouriercountry.com

State COVID-19 guidelines arrive late in summer for districts

In less than one month, students will be back in school. Everyone involved, from district officials, to teachers, to parents and students want children to be back this year five days per week. Local schools are planning on making that happen, but there are still many unanswered questions. Earlier this...
Saint Joseph, MOnewspressnow.com

Health department awaiting guidance on COVID boosters

The St. Joseph Health Department is not yet offering booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as staff await further guidance from the state. St. Joseph Health Director Debra Bradley said government health regulators have indicated that those who are immunocompromised can receive the booster shot. She said her department is awaiting confirmation from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services regarding what illnesses or disorders this would directly relate to.

Comments / 0

Community Policy