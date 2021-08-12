State drops ball with guidelines

To the editor: Once again, Alaska is at the high-alert level for Covid infections as the Delta variant sweeps across our state. DHSS epidemiologist Anna Frick says that we should now be wearing masks again, and taking other measures to protect our health and that of others (Fairbanks Daily News-Miner, Aug. 12). However, according to the school district’s website, the mitigation measures offered in schools will be “practicing and teaching hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette, following daily cleaning protocols, three-feet of social distancing when possible.” In other words, the school district will not be following the recommendations of our state’s top health experts, not even mandating masks — surely one of the easiest ways of ensuring everyone’s safety.