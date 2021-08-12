Cancel
Missouri State

A Stellar Year for Issam Asinga

principia.edu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a returning junior, talented speedster Issam Asinga is currently ranked the fastest runner in Missouri. Issam earned three Class 2 state titles in the Missouri State Track and Field Championships this past spring. His personal best times in the 100-meter (10.62 seconds), 200-meter (21.55), and 400-meter (48.17) races are...

news.principia.edu

