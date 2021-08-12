A Stellar Year for Issam Asinga

Interim Athletic Director Mark Shook has announced the hiring of Sol Stephens as the new head coach of the Cross Country and Track & Field programs at Kentucky Wesleyan. “We are thrilled to add Sol Stephens to our Panthers family,” said Shook. “He brings us depth in coaching, in training, in recruiting and a commitment to the ‘Wesleyan Way’ of developing students to be the best they can be in the classroom, in the community and in competition. His commitment to growth, to the student-athlete model, and to our “One Team” vision will take our cross country and track and field teams to new levels. Sol impressed everyone he met with on his visit, most importantly our student-athletes in their time together. We look forward to welcoming him and his family to Owensboro in the coming weeks.”