Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lake Placid, NY

ROTARY CLUB NEWS: Rotary gives Clark Service Above Self Award

lakeplacidnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLake Placid’s Rotary Club, as do all Rotary Clubs worldwide, has a motto that states a core value of the organization: “Service Above Self.”. Rotary is a SERVICE club. Our clubs exist to better their communities through civic projects, financial support, education and disaster assistance, among other endeavors. And “community” can be anything from a respective club’s hometown to a village thousands of miles away in need of a clean water source or school supplies.

www.lakeplacidnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Placid, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zach Clark
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Service Club#Rotary Clubs#Volunteers#Charity#Rotary Club News#Service Above Self#Non Rotarian#North Elba Christmas Fund#Necf#Social Services#Wic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Indiana Jones
NewsBreak
Charities
Related
CarsPosted by
The Hill

Federal regulators investigating Tesla Autopilot crashes

The U.S. government has opened a formal investigation into Tesla’s partially automated Autopilot system after a series of crashes with emergency vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Monday in an advisory announcing the probe that it identified 11 instances since 2018 of Teslas hitting parked vehicles with flashing lights, flares, an illuminated arrow board or road cones.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

The big hole in Biden's Afghan speech

(CNN) — President Joe Biden claimed in his speech to the nation on Monday that he was bound by the Trump administration's agreement with the Taliban to withdraw all US troops from Afghanistan. However, there are multiple flaws with this argument. First, the Taliban never observed the terms of that...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

US reconstruction mission in Afghanistan 'marked by too many failures,' watchdog says

The Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) concluded that while the U.S.’s reconstruction mission in Afghanistan “yielded some success,” it was “marked by too many failures,” according to a report the watchdog released Monday. “After conducting more than 760 interviews and reviewing thousands of government documents, our lessons learned...

Comments / 0

Community Policy