ROTARY CLUB NEWS: Rotary gives Clark Service Above Self Award

Lake Placid’s Rotary Club, as do all Rotary Clubs worldwide, has a motto that states a core value of the organization: “Service Above Self.”. Rotary is a SERVICE club. Our clubs exist to better their communities through civic projects, financial support, education and disaster assistance, among other endeavors. And “community” can be anything from a respective club’s hometown to a village thousands of miles away in need of a clean water source or school supplies.