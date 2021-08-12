When Will VALORANT Episode 3, Act 2 Start?
Riot Games hasn't revealed any new content coming to VALORANT in Episode 3, Act 2, but at least we know when it will begin. Riot Games recently pushed back VALORANT Episode 3, Act 2 by two weeks due to "some constraints", with the company saying that they want to get it to the "quality bar you deserve". While fans will have to wait a bit longer for the next major update, players will have more time to grind for the competitive ranked ladder and battle pass.epicstream.com
Comments / 0