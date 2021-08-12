1218 E 21 Avenue

FANTASTIC LOCATION close to the high school, wonderful neighbors and a darling home with great curb appeal!! This home is in a CUL-DE-SAC and the small subdivision has NO HOA!! There is plenty of room inside this home with two nice living areas and a sub basement which could be finished for even more space, if needed. The primary suite includes TWO closets, cathedral ceiling, ceiling fan and private bath. Move right in as there is BRAND NEW paint throughout most of the interior and the carpets are freshly cleaned! No worries about storage as there is an OVERSIZED GARAGE and a nice shed in back as well as the sub-basement. Other features of this home include a privacy fence, window treatments, two garage door openers with keyless entry, a high end storm door, updated fixtures, an attic fan and a sump pump with backup system. A recent roofing review reported good condition and no hail damage. The A/C was replaced in 2014 and the hot water heater in late 2017. Washer/dryer/refrigerator/water softener stay!! In addition, enjoy outdoor living on the large front porch, the back deck, the back patio or in the very nice back yard - large enough for a pool with plenty of room to spare. The flat driveway is perfect for basketball or other driveway activities! Inspections are welcome but seller will make no repairs. First American Home Warranty provided by seller. Listing Agent is related to seller.