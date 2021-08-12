Cancel
1218 E 21 Avenue

reecenichols.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharmer located in popular North Kansas City! Main floor boasts open living room/dining combo and bedrooms connected with a jack and jill bathroom. Enjoy the walking trails and parks close to this peaceful neighborhood. The enclosed front porch is the perfect place to relax year-round. Fully fenced backyard is perfect for kids or pets and carport offers off street parking. Perfect home for those just getting started or for those settling in. Quick interstate access and close to shopping and entertainment in the up and coming North Kansas City District.

www.reecenichols.com

Real Estatereecenichols.com

1251 N BALTIMORE AVE

Super cute, full brick Ranch in the Pleasantview area of Derby! Great street appeal with huge covered front porch and located close to shopping and easy access to Wichita! This immaculate home has 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, and attached garage, just perfect for a first-time home buyer, small family, or investment property! Upon entering, you'll notice the wonderful bay window in the living room that gives a spacious feel and lets in tons of light! Many great updates including all new lighting, beautiful re-finished original hardwood floor in living room, brand new kitchen flooring, new sliding door in dining room, updated bath, fresh paint, new thermostat, and roof is just 7 years old! The replacement windows are approx 10 yrs old. The backyard is just beautiful with wood deck running the length of the house, storage building, storm cellar, wood fencing, and nice dog run for the pets! Pride of ownership certainly shows in this well maintained property! Call today for your private showing as this great home won't last long!
Real Estatereecenichols.com

4115 W 74 Terrace

Prairie Village Charmer! This adorable 3 bedroom Cape Cod style home is move in ready! Fresh paint throughout and lots of updates! The kitchen features quartz countertops, painted cabinets and newer Stainless Steele appliances. The large dining room is perfect for entertaining. Get cozy on the screened in porch! The upstairs features 3 spacious bedrooms and an updated bathroom. Exterior features include a large deck, fenced yard and newer windows and exterior paint. Double car driveway. Picture perfect, Move in ready!! Walking distance to the coveted Prairie Village shops and parks.
Real Estatereecenichols.com

1010 Kadence Lane

This beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home, could be what you have been looking for. You'll love this living room with the fireplace and the nature lighting, that opens up to the kitchen. The stylish kitchen consist of ample cabinets, granite counter tops and an island for more space. There is a main level laundry room with a washer and dryer. The 2nd level offers 3 bedrooms, bath and a master suite with master bath, jetted tub, dual sinks & walk-in closet. There is room for a family to grow in the unfinished basement or can be used for storage. This home has so much to offer make an appointment today. To view this home call Janet Moore at 785-375-0722.
Real Estatereecenichols.com

12675 W 146th Street

Look no further for RESORT LIVING at home! Absolutely Gorgeous 3 Story Victorian home in Blue Valley School District on acre lot with 9 car garage! Custom heated salt water pool with remote controlled waterfall, hot tub, spacious outdoor kitchenette flagstone patio and firepit - over $250,000 in upgrades! Large flat yard with plenty of room to play ball and enjoy outdoor activities. 2 Story pool/carriage house with guest room, full bath, wet bar, workout/rec room, pool table and more!. The second story is car lover's dream with 6 car garage, temp controlled, wi-fi, compressor. Main house is custom built, one owner, meticulously maintained. Wrap around porch, perfect for summer evenings. Two story entry opens to formal dining and office. First floor also includes a spacious family room with amazing fireplace & 19ft ceilings, spacious kitchen with double ovens, granite countertops. Large breakfast area boasts custom corner cabinetry/fireplace and plenty of room for family dinners. Deck off kitchen area leads to pool and overlooks lush landscaping. Second floor loft adjoins a gorgeous Master Bedroom complete with fireplace and Martini deck! Updated Master bath has a dual zoned radiant heat flooring, walk-in shower, walk-in closet, with abundance of natural daylight. Also on the 2nd floor are 2 add'l bedrooms, Jack & Jill bathroom w/walk-in shower and double vanity. Third floor includes a guest room, full bath and extra room which could be finished into a 2nd office or media room. Walkout finished basement rounds out the home with a 5th bedroom, full bath, large wetbar, rec-room and plenty of unfinished areas for storage. Attached 3 car garage for a total of 9 parking spaces in this amazing home! This home has it all - including a matching Children's Playhouse for outdoor fun! Heritage Hill West subdivision includes a private lake and enjoys social activities throughout the year.
Real Estatereecenichols.com

8508 W 155th Street

Spacious Reverse 1.5 story home with 3 bedrooms on the main floor and 2 in the lower level. Open main floor plan with surround sound, high ceilings, and a formal dining room. Large master bedroom with vaulted ceiling, master bath has a separate jetted bath tub and oversized shower along with a linen closet and a large walk-in closet. Kitchen boasts 2 ovens, walk-in pantry, a surplus of cabinets, large island, granite, wine rack, under cabinet lighting and more. All appliances stay including the refrigerator and washer/dryer. Lower Level could be a great seperate living space with a private entrance through the garage, microwave, cooktop, dishwasher, 4 storage areas, living room area, and 2 bedrooms and a full bath. You will love relaxing on the screened in deck enjoying the private treed yard. Prime location with close highway access to 69 HWY.
Real Estatereecenichols.com

15609 Cedar Street

FANTASTIC LOCATION close to the high school, wonderful neighbors and a darling home with great curb appeal!! This home is in a CUL-DE-SAC and the small subdivision has NO HOA!! There is plenty of room inside this home with two nice living areas and a sub basement which could be finished for even more space, if needed. The primary suite includes TWO closets, cathedral ceiling, ceiling fan and private bath. Move right in as there is BRAND NEW paint throughout most of the interior and the carpets are freshly cleaned! No worries about storage as there is an OVERSIZED GARAGE and a nice shed in back as well as the sub-basement. Other features of this home include a privacy fence, window treatments, two garage door openers with keyless entry, a high end storm door, updated fixtures, an attic fan and a sump pump with backup system. A recent roofing review reported good condition and no hail damage. The A/C was replaced in 2014 and the hot water heater in late 2017. Washer/dryer/refrigerator/water softener stay!! In addition, enjoy outdoor living on the large front porch, the back deck, the back patio or in the very nice back yard - large enough for a pool with plenty of room to spare. The flat driveway is perfect for basketball or other driveway activities! Inspections are welcome but seller will make no repairs. First American Home Warranty provided by seller. Listing Agent is related to seller.
Real Estatereecenichols.com

11501 W 109th Street

The moment you enter the beautiful front door, you'll be wowed by the open floor plan, dramatic stone fireplace, soaring ceiling, Brazilian maple wood floors & wall of windows with back yard views! The home boasts a main floor master bedroom & laundry, Big eat-in kitchen with center island, granite countertops & pantry, formal dining room, generously-sized bedrooms and a large loft area for your office or flex space. The walk-out basement is partially finished with a non-conforming bedroom & bath, sunroom & huge workshop area. The fenced backyard with 2 patio areas (one with retractable awning) is perfect for relaxing or entertaining! You'll love the lower utility bills in this Gold Level Energy Rated home with passive solar design & energy-related construction features! Maintenance-free vinyl siding with Hardie Board exterior trim, double insulated windows, air-lock entry, double-walled Majestic Heatilator firebox in the wood-burning fireplace & much more! Convenient location with easy highway access near shops & medical facilities. WELCOME HOME!
Real Estatereecenichols.com

11750 Caenen Street

Freshly updated & spacious half duplex! ALL NEW CARPET THROUGHOUT! ALL NEW GORGEOUS FLOORING MAIN FLOOR! ALL NEW INTERIOR PAINT in today's colors! Kitchen cabinets freshly painted. Plus Large Loft area that could be 2nd living area, office, or non-conforming 3rd bedroom! Nice backyard with trees and patio for outdoor relaxing! Extra space in basement for tons of storage space or finishing! GREAT location close to shopping, dining, highways! Such a great value for this location! Nothing left to do but move right in & Enjoy!
Real Estatereecenichols.com

11007 E 78TH Street

This true ranch is well cared for and cute as a button! Brand new Furnace and air conditioner! Newer roof and gutters. Many newer thermal tilt-in windows. Gorgeous Bathroom! HUGE Custom Kitchen features beautiful built-ins w/ glass doors. New upgraded stove. Charming fireplace w/ gas logs & custom mantel and trim. HUGE LEVEL FENCED YARD! This home is loaded w/ character. Detailed crown moulding. Enclosed porch addition could be used as second living room or easily a large third bedroom. Super convenient to shopping and highway access. This home will sell fast!
Real Estatereecenichols.com

12357 Long Street

Rare opportunity for maintenance provided, single family villa backing to private and panoramic view of heavily wooded greenspace! Great floor plan featuring: appx. 24 x 12 covered and screened deck, 4 fireplaces, vaulted hearthroom with fireplace and built-ins, kitchen with an abundance of cabinetry, first floor bedroom with full bath and walk-in closet, dining/living room area, the biggest master suite you'll ever see with vaulted ceilings, large walk-in closet and see-through fireplace, finished lower level with walkout to patio and oversized side entry garage! Upgrades include: mostly newer windows and front door, zoned heating and cooling, granite, knockdown textured ceilings and built-in speakers! LOW HOA dues with optional pool pass! Convenient location near KU Edwards Campus, major highways and shopping!
Real Estatereecenichols.com

205 NW Elmwood AVE

Looking for a Project? Look no further! This cedar shake Craftsman on the edge of Potwin offers a great opportunity. This 1930's bungalow offers original oak floors, arched doorways, and a number of built-ins including those that flank the wood burning fireplace & those in the formal dining room. Large kitchen offers loads of possibilities. Two bedrooms and bath all on the main floor. Full unfinished basement with tall ceiling. Enjoy the outdoors on the covered front porch or in the fenced in backyard. Walking distance from several city parks. 'Finished' attic not included in total square footage. Priced below County Appraisal. Property is being offered in its 'As Is' condition.
Real Estatereecenichols.com

15700 Mohawk Street

Stunning 5 bedroom, 4.1 bath, 2 story home on large corner lot in Blackthorne Estates. Don't miss the exquisite finishes through-out this open floor plan. Kitchen features granite counters, gas range, huge island, walk-in pantry, and adjoining breakfast room. Hardwoods throughout main level and upstairs hallway. Main level laundry, formal dining room, 1/2 bath and two living spaces with fireplaces. Spacious updated master suite, private master bath with tub, oversized shower, dual vanity, & custom his/her walk-in closets! Finished lower level offers large family room, bar, and 5th bed/flex room. Amazing outdoor living area with covered roof, stamped patio, and fenced yard. Exterior paint in 2020, 1 year old AC, 1 year old water heater, several new light fixtures 2021, updated landscaping, and master bath remodel 2020. This amazing home is an entertainer's dream inside and out!
Real Estatereecenichols.com

717 N Sycamore Street

Ranch home in the Neighborhood Revitalization Area. This home needs a lot TLC so if you are looking for a flipper or a rental this would be a great opportunity! This home also offers a 1 car detached garage. Seller is selling AS-IS!
Real Estatereecenichols.com

1304 Elm Creek Drive

This Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home is located on a large corner lot in Spring Valley Addition. On the main level you will find living room, kitchen with eat in dining area, and a formal dining area. Second floor you will find a large master suite with walk-in closet, jacuzzi tub, and standing shower. The walk out basement has the fourth bedroom, restroom, laundry room and an additional unfinished basement for storage. This home has fresh paint and new carpet. Its MOVE IN READY! For a private showing reach out to Katie Garcia 785-571-2135.
Real Estatereecenichols.com

422 N Kokomo Ave

Great investment property or starter home that is move in ready. Converted from a 2 bedroom, 1 bath home to a large 1 bedroom, 1 bath home. Current owners have updated and remodeled this ranch style house. Located in the Derby school district. The front has a covered cement porch that could easily fit a small patio table with 2 chairs. The large window in the front lets natural light into the living room. Wood laminate flooring throughout the entire home. The kitchen has new cabinets, countertops, stove, and refrigerator that were installed in 2021. There is space for a full size washer and dryer set. The bedroom is 11'x19' with 4 windows, and could be converted back into 2 bedrooms if desired. Large backyard with oversized trees that cast shade during the summer. Has a 1 car attached garage. New roof, windows, and hardie fiber cement siding completed in 2020. A new hot water heater was installed in 2018, and HVAC system in 2019. Schedule a showing today!
Real Estatereecenichols.com

1505 NE Ivory Lane

We have received an offer. Please have all offers to me by no later than 1PM tomorrow, Saturday 8/14/2021. Tranquil Serenity describes this wonderful home with all it offers. Move right into this updated beauty. This great home offers a wonderful open floor plan with large inviting living room that offers newer flooring, Lovely brick fireplace, soaring ceilings and fan. It opens to the spacious kitchen that has an abundance of cabinetry, granite countertops, black appliances and overlooks the open concept dining/eat-in area and walkout deck. Awesome master suite offers ceiling fan, walk-in closet and private en-suite bath. Spacious 2nd bedrooms, updated bathroom and bonus 2nd family room in the walkout basement. Great laundry room, storage & more! Get ready for the backyard of your dreams. This oasis offers a wonderful variety of landscaping, pool with deck around it, gazebo area with skylight, additional custom shed with power and great storage. This backyard will allow to relax and soak in the sunshine. Every time you turn around, you are surprised with beauty. So many extra goodies including over the top custom landscaping, Roof/gutters (2007), Kitchen remodel included copper sink, porcelain tile, granite and appliances. Great 2nd bath remodel with newer tile, vessel sink, New tile floors, LED lighting & more. Don't miss the master bathroom that is great space and neutral decor. Newer interior and exterior painting. Extra perks...Added privacy fence, Newer windows, front storm door and gazebo with fresh paint. This house is a must see!!!
Real Estatereecenichols.com

1006 Washington Avenue

Very cute 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath , Move in ready! Nearly everything in this home has been updated and should pass government financing if needed! Nice floor coverings, fixtures, cabinets, and tasteful paint colors. Excellent starter home has metal siding, newer roof, updated windows, Central Heat and Air, New Guttering, and off street parking. Spacious back yard with storage building. Near West Plains Schools and downtown!
Real Estatereecenichols.com

3231 SW 33rd ST

This is the one you've been searching for! Super clean and cute updated home just waiting for you to move in. 3 bedrooms all together on the upper floor makes life together that much easier. Alongside the bedrooms on the upper floor there is a primary bedroom with an on suite bath PLUS a full guest bathroom. The main living floor is open and has an attached sun room Large attached sunroom is perfect for sipping coffee on those cool fall mornings. , The gorgeous kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, soft close cabinets, and a breakfast bar. Basement is a large family room with a half bathroom. Ginormous backyard is fully fenced in and has a large storage shed.
Real Estatereecenichols.com

2500 SW Mission AVE

Need more space? This 4 bedroom/2 bath ranch with 2-car garage could be the answer. Tons of potential, but needs updated throughout. Great location, an easy walk to nearby parks and amenities. Extra off street parking afforded the double driveways, potentially ideal for those with a boat or RV.
Real Estatereecenichols.com

710 Broad Street

ABSOLUTELY CHARMING RANCH HOME!! This home has a lot of character and you will love it! It is 3 bedroom 1 bath, garage, and fenced in backyard!! The owners converted the old laundry area into a pantry off of the kitchen. The laundry room connects to the garage and has a sink now! All new windows!! A MUST SEE!

