The Kane County Fair has begun

It’s not too late to enjoy the Kane County Fair! Among upcoming events at the Fair are Thursday’s Talent Show at 6:30 p.m., at the Orderville Town Park. On Friday, at the Carroll Arena, there’s the 4H/FFA Livestock Show from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. From 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., there will be the National Guard climbing wall, punching station and zip line. Also from 10 - 5, check out the KID ZONE, as well as the Exhibits and Country Fair. From 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., there’s the Lego Derby Contest. At 5 p.m., catch the Ping Pong $$$$ Drop! Stay for the Family Dance at 9 p.m., along with fireworks and FREE Bucking Bull in the Orderville Town Park.