Kane County, UT

Kane County Search and Rescue always willing and ready

By Rod Willis, Kane County Sheriff's Off
sunews.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKane County Sheriff’s Office has received numerous calls for search and rescue recently. On July 29, a call came in from an individual who was caught in a rainstorm while hiking the Tom’s Canyon trail. The hiker attempted to find a faster way to avoid the storm when he became ledged up. After attempting to lower himself, he called 911. Kane County Sheriff’s Office and Kane County Search and Rescue responded to the scene. The SAR team located the hiker and conducted a technical rope rescue in order to get the hiker back to safety.

