According to the latest analysis, the probability that the astroid Bennu will hit Earth sometime between today and the year 2300 is around 0.057 percent – or 1 in 1750. Together with 1950 DA, Bennu is now one of the two most dangerous known asteroids. A team of researchers calculated this on the basis, among other things, of the data that NASA’s Osiris-Rex probe collected during its visit to the asteroid. Before that, the overall probability of an impact by the year 2200 was around 0.037 percent, which is a little lower overall. A research team has now calculated exactly this probability for a Bennus impact on September 24, 2182.