In October 2020, South Korean President Moon Jae-in committed the country to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050. The long-term plan is to eliminate gas use completely from what is the world’s third largest national LNG market. But in the medium term, LNG consumption is expected to increase modestly as coal and nuclear are phased out. Moreover, if ambitious offshore wind plans fall short of target, LNG demand could exceed even the country’s high-end, medium-term forecasts. [Gas in Transition, Volume 1, Issue 4]