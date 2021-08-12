Cygnus Resupply Capsule Reaches International Space Station

Last week the 16th Cygnus spacecraft travelled to the International Space Station (ISS) with over four tons of supplies on board – a new record, as it was the biggest resupply load it has ever ferried into orbit. It couldn’t have been a prettier day for this textbook launch! The Cygnus spacecraft took off atop an Antares rocket from Wallops Island, Va. The launch pad there is practically on the beach – just a short distance from the ocean waves gently lapping at the shore. With a backdrop of a perfect blue sky the rocket roared to life towards the end of its five minute launch window and quickly climbed higher, passing through the atmosphere and eventually shedding the fairings encapsulating the spacecraft. After a very short coasting interval the second stage fired up and pushed the whole stack into orbit. The Cygnus separated from the rocket and then embarked on a two-day chase of the ISS.