Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Cygnus Resupply Capsule Reaches International Space Station

Aviation Week
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorthrop Grumman’s 16th NASA-contracted Cygnus cargo capsule rendezvoused with the International Space Station early Aug. 12, where it was grappled using Canada’s 58-ft.-long robot arm and berthed to the seven-person orbital lab’s U.S. segment Unity module. Working from a command post in the station... Subscription Required. Cygnus Resupply Capsule Reaches...

aviationweek.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capsule#Robot#Northrop Grumman#Nasa#Unity#Awin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

Russia Blames American Astronaut for Mysterious Space Station Hole

The strange case of a mysterious hole discovered in a Soyuz capsule attached to the International Space Station back in 2018 has taken a troubling turn as an official with the Russian space agency now says that the damage was intentionally caused by an American astronaut. The bold accusation reportedly came by way of an article from the Russian news agency TASS. In the piece, an anonymous "high ranking" official with the Russian space agency put forward a rather elaborate scenario for how the curious hole, which measured approximately 2 millimeters in diameter, in the Soyuz capsule came to be and pointed the finger at American astronaut Serena Auñón-Chancello as the alleged culprit.
Aerospace & DefenseSpace.com

In photos: The astronauts of Expedition 65 to the International Space Station

Expedition 65 is the 65th long-duration crewed mission to the International Space Station (ISS) and one of the busiest yet. The mission began on April 17, 2021 with seven crewmembers on board the orbiting lab: the three-person crew of the Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft and four astronauts with SpaceX's Crew-1 mission. When a second SpaceX Crew Dragon vehicle arrived with four additional Crew-2 astronauts on April 24, it brought the ISS population up to 11 inhabitants — almost double the typical crew size.
Union-Recorder

OUR SPACE: Cygnus rides again

Last week the 16th Cygnus spacecraft travelled to the International Space Station (ISS) with over four tons of supplies on board – a new record, as it was the biggest resupply load it has ever ferried into orbit. It couldn’t have been a prettier day for this textbook launch! The Cygnus spacecraft took off atop an Antares rocket from Wallops Island, Va. The launch pad there is practically on the beach – just a short distance from the ocean waves gently lapping at the shore. With a backdrop of a perfect blue sky the rocket roared to life towards the end of its five minute launch window and quickly climbed higher, passing through the atmosphere and eventually shedding the fairings encapsulating the spacecraft. After a very short coasting interval the second stage fired up and pushed the whole stack into orbit. The Cygnus separated from the rocket and then embarked on a two-day chase of the ISS.
Lake Mary, FLwogx.com

NASA, SpaceX announce date for next space station resupply mission

LAKE MARY, Fla. - NASA and SpaceX are now targeting Saturday, Aug. 28, to launch its 23rd commercial resupply services mission to the International Space Station. SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket carrying the company’s Dragon spacecraft is scheduled for liftoff at 3:37 a.m. EDT from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

Week Kicks Off with Spacewalk Preps, Cygnus Cargo Transfers

Two astronauts and two cosmonauts are gearing up for three spacewalks set to begin next week at the International Space Station. The Expedition 65 crew is also continuing to unpack a U.S. cargo craft in the middle of ongoing science and maintenance activities. The first spacewalk is planned to take...
Los Angeles Business Journal

Rocket Lab Plans BlackSky, NASA Missions

Rocket Lab USA Inc. has a busy docket for the rest of the year. The Long Beach-based aerospace company in recent weeks announced four launches for two upcoming missions — including its first into lunar orbit on behalf of NASA. Rocket Lab is bulking up its schedule after going more...
SpaceRef

Phantom Space Acquires Micro Aerospace Solutions To Strengthen Its Spacecraft Technology & Vertical Market Integration

Phantom Space Corporation, a space transportation technology development and manufacturing company, today announced the successful acquisition of Micro Aerospace Solutions, a leader in space communications systems, space propulsion systems, and electrical hardware design for spacecraft and rockets. The acquisition has further propelled Phantom towards its goal of democratizing space access by mass manufacturing launch vehicles, satellites, and space propulsion systems. This is the second in a series of acquisitions made by Phantom, the first being StratSpace in May 2021.
SpaceNews.com

RUAG Space: World leader for satellite separation systems

Nearly 1000 satellites were separated in orbit with separation systems from RUAG Space. The company is leading the commercial market in this area. With nearly 1000 satellites separated in orbit the Swiss-based space supplier RUAG Space is leading the world market for satellite separation systems for commercial launch vehicles. “Our separation systems ensure that satellite and launcher remain securely attached to one another during the tough journey into space, and then deliver the valuable payloads into orbit with precision – and with the specified relative velocity, potential spin or transverse spin,” says Holger Wentscher, Vice President Product Group Launchers at RUAG Space.
Aerospace & DefensePhys.org

Amyloid fibrils experiment operating aboard International Space Station

A novel experiment aimed at studying the mechanics of amyloid fibrils—a type of protein aggregation associated with diseases like diabetes, Alzheimer's, and Parkinson's—started today aboard the International Space Station (ISS), led by a team at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. The project was designed by Amir Hirsa, a professor of mechanical, aerospace,...
Aviation Week

Boeing Completes Milestone Flight Test For Japan's First KC-46A

A Japanese KC-46A has completed an inflight refueling test, paving the way for Boeing to deliver the first tanker later this year, the company said on Aug. 16. The Aug. 9 test over Washington State refueled a U.S. Air Force KC-46A by Japan’s first of four Boeing tankers on order. The Japanese KC-46A...
Aerospace & DefenseAviation Week

Commercial Orbit Services Provider Redwire To Go Public Via SPAC

Redwire, a private equity-created new-space rollup company, will become a publicly traded company on Sept. 1 in a reverse merger with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Genesis Park. The go-public event is supposed to net Redwire about $170 million, although that requires low or no payback... Subscription Required. Commercial Orbit...
Aerospace & DefenseAviation Week

Embraer Flies Electric Propulsion Demonstrator

Embraer has begun flight testing an electric propulsion demonstrator as it targets the introduction of its first all-electric aircraft, the Eve urban air taxi, in 2026. The modified EMB-203 Ipanema agricultural aircraft has started flight tests from the manufacturer’s facility in Gaviao Peixoto... Subscription Required. Embraer Flies Electric Propulsion Demonstrator...
Aerospace & Defensesingularityhub.com

Flight Testing Will Soon Start on the World’s Fastest Reusable Aircraft

Last week, NASA released a timelapse video showing construction of a supersonic jet called the X-59 Quiet SuperSonic Technology (QueSST or “son of Concorde” for short). The experimental aircraft is designed to fly faster than the speed of sound without producing the telltale sonic booms that were part of what led to the Concorde being retired back in 2003.
Aerospace & Defensetheclevelandamerican.com

NASA’s collaboration with BlueX SpaceX says “US will prevent it from landing safely on the moon” and Kasturi responds

The space company awarded SpaceX an exclusive deal worth $ 2.9 billion, which was criticized by Jeff Bezos. Blue Origin, a space transportation company owned by Jeff Bezos, on Wednesday criticized NASA for awarding a $ 2.9 billion special contract to SpaceX to get humans to the moon for space. In his statement, As mentioned above Fox Business, which will continue to challenge the decision of the American space agency and reiterates its claim that Elon Muskin earned the company.Priority treatment“.
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 12 August, 2021 - Cygnus Cargo Spacecraft Arrives

The Northrop Grumman Cygnus spacecraft's hatch was opened this afternoon after successful rendezvous and berthing operations. At 6:07 a.m. EDT, NASA astronaut Megan McArthur used the International Space Station's robotic Canadarm2 to grapple the Northrop Grumman Cygnus spacecraft as ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Thomas Pesquet monitored Cygnus systems during its approach. Cygnus was then bolted into place on the International Space Station's Earth-facing port of the Unity module at 9:42 a.m. EDT. Cygnus will remain at the space station for about three months until the spacecraft departs in November.
milwaukeesun.com

NASA delivers pizza to Space Station astronauts

A supply rocket sent to the International Space Station included not only space station necessities, but also a pizza delivery for seven astronauts. Along with pizza, the 8,200-pound shipment also included fresh apples, tomatoes and kiwi, along with a pizza kit and cheese smorgasbord for the seven astronauts. This is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy