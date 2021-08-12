A Handcuffed Criminal Stole an ATV, Hit 70 MPH, and Crashed in a Mud Puddle

ATV stands for “all-terrain vehicle.” Which I guess this guy forgot, because he opted to stay on-road . . . Cops in Oklahoma City were transporting a guy named Lucas Strider to jail on Tuesday for stealing catalytic converters off people’s cars. And he got away. He managed to open a cop car door, and ran into the woods. Then he found a four-wheeler and stole it. Cops chased him as he blew through stop signs, and hit speeds of over 70 miles an hour. And he did all this while handcuffed. A local news station covered it live, and one anchor was amazed four-wheelers can even go that fast. He eventually got to a spot where the paved road turned into a dirt road. And a cop was parked in the middle blocking him. So he tried to go around their car and crashed in a big mud puddle. The ATV tipped, so he landed in the mud. Then he immediately just gave himself up.