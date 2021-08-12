DCIS Concurrent Enrollment Registration 2021-22
Welcome back to school! Hope you all had a wonderful Summer!. Please take a moment to read and complete the following information:. Concurrent enrollment (CE) allows students to earn free college credit while still in high school, giving them a head start on their college and career goals. Students gain exposure to the academic challenges of college while in their supportive high school environment or on a college campus, earning college and high school credits simultaneously.dcis.dpsk12.org
