DCIS Concurrent Enrollment Registration 2021-22

Online registration for the 2021-22 school year is now open for students and families in the East Sac County (ESC) Community School District. Returning families can register using the district’s student information software, Family JMC, using the parent’s username and password. Paper forms can also be picked up from the district office at the high school in Lake View. Once logged in, parents and guardians can also make deposits to their student’s lunch accounts, purchase ESC activity passes, sign up for the ESC newsletter and more. New families will need to complete a variety of forms and return them to the district office. Links to the registration pages and forms and school supply lists can be found included below. Classes begin at ESC begin on Wednesday, Aug. 25.