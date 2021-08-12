Oneonta City School District h...
Oneonta City School District has the following vacancies: Music Teacher - High School NYS Music certification required. Salary per OTA contract. Application deadline: 7/22/21 6th Grade Teacher - Anticipated NYS Childhood Education 1-6 certification required. Salary per OTA contract . Application deadline: 7/19/21 Selected candidates will be interviewed by administrator(s) and finalist recommended to the Superintendent. To apply, submit your application at www.olasjobs.org/southern; placement file or 3 reference letters&official transcript must be attached. Only certified applicants will be considered. EOE.marketplace.thedailystar.com
