Community Marches for Peace

Aied Harris from Montgomery was the guest speaker at this years Non-Violence Peace Rally and March held in the Samford Community in Opelika last weekend. Harris lost two of her children to violence. One this last September when a man just started shooting at him at a service station in Montgomery and one of Harris’s other sons, Edward Reeves, a well-known rapper known by the stage name Bambino Gold, disappeared on Nov. 5, 2017. Reeves and his cousin were found deceased in Macon, Georgia.