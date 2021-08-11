Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Opelika, AL

Community Marches for Peace

By opelikaobserver
opelikaobserver.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAied Harris from Montgomery was the guest speaker at this years Non-Violence Peace Rally and March held in the Samford Community in Opelika last weekend. Harris lost two of her children to violence. One this last September when a man just started shooting at him at a service station in Montgomery and one of Harris’s other sons, Edward Reeves, a well-known rapper known by the stage name Bambino Gold, disappeared on Nov. 5, 2017. Reeves and his cousin were found deceased in Macon, Georgia.

opelikaobserver.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Opelika, AL
Society
State
Georgia State
City
Montgomery, AL
City
Opelika, AL
Local
Alabama Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marches#The Samford Community
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
Related
POTUSNBC News

Joe Biden bets a war-weary America will reward him for leaving Afghanistan

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is standing firmly by his decision to withdraw U.S. forces from Afghanistan, despite chaotic scenes of the Taliban rapidly seizing control and the U.S. rushing to airlift diplomats out of the country. Behind his confidence is a political bet that a war-weary U.S. public will...
FOXBusiness

Federal judge throws out US approval of ConocoPhillips Alaska oil project

A federal judge on Wednesday reversed the U.S. government's approval of ConocoPhillips' planned $6 billion Willow oil development in Alaska, citing problems with its environmental analysis, according to court documents. The ruling is a fresh blow to a massive drilling project that Alaskan officials hoped would help offset oil production...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden administration to require COVID-19 vaccination of all nursing home staff

President Biden on Wednesday said his administration will require nursing home staff across the country to be vaccinated against COVID-19, and will withhold Medicare and Medicaid funding from those facilities that don't comply. The new regulations would apply to over 15,000 nursing home facilities, which employ approximately 1.3 million workers...

Comments / 0

Community Policy