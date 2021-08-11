Why Only Citizens Should Vote

CONTRIBUTED BY THE OFFICE OF ALABAMA SECRETARY OF STATE — JOHN MERRILL. Agrowing number of left-leaning political activists and thinkers are proposing that Democrats should legalize non-citizen voting in a purely political power grab. In America, voting is one of our most sacred privileges as U.S citizens and playing partisan games with our voting laws will weaken the integrity of our elections. Even setting aside the problematic motivations of non-citizen voting, the political, cultural and public policy effects of non-citizen voting would prove equally problematic. The idea of non-citizen voting on its face seems to be an outlandish proposal and something similar would never be allow in other segments of American life.