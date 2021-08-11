Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Auburn, AL

Why Only Citizens Should Vote

By opelikaobserver
opelikaobserver.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCONTRIBUTED BY THE OFFICE OF ALABAMA SECRETARY OF STATE — JOHN MERRILL. Agrowing number of left-leaning political activists and thinkers are proposing that Democrats should legalize non-citizen voting in a purely political power grab. In America, voting is one of our most sacred privileges as U.S citizens and playing partisan games with our voting laws will weaken the integrity of our elections. Even setting aside the problematic motivations of non-citizen voting, the political, cultural and public policy effects of non-citizen voting would prove equally problematic. The idea of non-citizen voting on its face seems to be an outlandish proposal and something similar would never be allow in other segments of American life.

opelikaobserver.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, AL
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
Alabama State
Alabama Elections
Auburn, AL
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Citizens#Democrats#Voter Registration#Election Security#Catholic#Lions Club#The Rotary Club#Auburn University#Americans#Alabamians#African American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Related
NBC News

Joe Biden bets a war-weary America will reward him for leaving Afghanistan

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is standing firmly by his decision to withdraw U.S. forces from Afghanistan, despite chaotic scenes of the Taliban rapidly seizing control and the U.S. rushing to airlift diplomats out of the country. Behind his confidence is a political bet that a war-weary U.S. public will...
FOXBusiness

Federal judge throws out US approval of ConocoPhillips Alaska oil project

A federal judge on Wednesday reversed the U.S. government's approval of ConocoPhillips' planned $6 billion Willow oil development in Alaska, citing problems with its environmental analysis, according to court documents. The ruling is a fresh blow to a massive drilling project that Alaskan officials hoped would help offset oil production...
Posted by
The Hill

Biden administration to require COVID-19 vaccination of all nursing home staff

President Biden on Wednesday said his administration will require nursing home staff across the country to be vaccinated against COVID-19, and will withhold Medicare and Medicaid funding from those facilities that don't comply. The new regulations would apply to over 15,000 nursing home facilities, which employ approximately 1.3 million workers...

Comments / 1

Community Policy