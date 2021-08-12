Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cache County, UT

New county attorney sworn into office on Wednesday

By Charlie Schill
cachevalleydaily.com
 5 days ago

CACHE COUNTY – John Luthy was sworn in as the new Cache County Attorney in a noontime ceremony Wednesday officiated by Judge Brian D. Cannell of the 1st District Court. Luthy was the near-unanimous choice of Cache County council members on Tuesday to fill out the unexpired term of former county attorney James Swink, stepping up to the new post from his previous position of chief deputy attorney in the county’s Civil Division.

www.cachevalleydaily.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
County
Cache County, UT
Cache County, UT
Government
State
South Carolina State
City
Logan, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorneys#County Attorney#State Attorney#Cache County Council#Civil Division#Sky View High School#Utah State University#Brigham Young University#Criminal Appeals#The U S Court Of Appeals#The Court Of Appeals#Gop#Criminal Division
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
CarsPosted by
The Hill

Federal regulators investigating Tesla Autopilot crashes

The U.S. government has opened a formal investigation into Tesla’s partially automated Autopilot system after a series of crashes with emergency vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Monday in an advisory announcing the probe that it identified 11 instances since 2018 of Teslas hitting parked vehicles with flashing lights, flares, an illuminated arrow board or road cones.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

The big hole in Biden's Afghan speech

(CNN) — President Joe Biden claimed in his speech to the nation on Monday that he was bound by the Trump administration's agreement with the Taliban to withdraw all US troops from Afghanistan. However, there are multiple flaws with this argument. First, the Taliban never observed the terms of that...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

US reconstruction mission in Afghanistan 'marked by too many failures,' watchdog says

The Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) concluded that while the U.S.’s reconstruction mission in Afghanistan “yielded some success,” it was “marked by too many failures,” according to a report the watchdog released Monday. “After conducting more than 760 interviews and reviewing thousands of government documents, our lessons learned...

Comments / 0

Community Policy