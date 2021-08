Clark County Today Editor Ken Vance shares his views of Gov. Jay Inslee’s a new vaccine mandate for most state employees, private health care and long-term care workers. I upset a very good friend last week, a friend who I’ve had for at least 25 years. A friend I don’t agree with most of the time, but a friend I agree with all of the time. If you’re like me it’s likely happened to you in the last 18 months or so. In fact, if you’re anything like me, it’s probably happened to you many more times than just once. This pandemic has ripped us apart and I’m sick of it.