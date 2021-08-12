Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia Beach, VA

Vandalism Cases Lead to Destruction of Property and Identity Theft Charge

Posted by 
Virginia Beach, Virginia
Virginia Beach, Virginia
 5 days ago

​VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.- Second Precinct officers’ dedication and proactive efforts led to the arrest of the graffiti artist known as “Debug”.

Beginning in the spring of 2020, citizens throughout the City of Virginia Beach fell victim to an ongoing spree of destruction of property. The word “Debug” was spray painted in hundreds of locations throughout the city. The specific tag was painted on local businesses, vehicles, windows, and bridges, etc.

On August 6, 2021 members of the 2nd Precinct Crime Suppression Squad observed a male tag the back side of an abandoned business located off Laskin Rd while conducting surveillance operations. 27-year-old Tyler Michael Knott, of Virginia Beach, was arrested and charged with two counts of destruction of property and one count of Identity Theft.

Investigative efforts are on-going for additional potential victims of these crimes, if your property has sustained damage from graffiti and it has not yet been reported, , please notify the VBPD Detective Bureau at 385-4101.

Comments / 0

Virginia Beach, Virginia

Virginia Beach, Virginia

112
Followers
290
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Virginia Beach is an independent city located on the southeastern coast of the Commonwealth of Virginia in the United States. As of the 2010 census, the population was 437,994; Located on the Atlantic Ocean at the mouth of the Chesapeake Bay, Virginia Beach is included in the Hampton Roads metropolitan area. This area, known as "America's First Region", also includes the independent cities of Chesapeake, Hampton, Newport News, Norfolk, Portsmouth, and Suffolk, as well as other smaller cities, counties, and towns of Hampton Roads.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Virginia Beach, VA
Cars
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Cars
City
Virginia Beach, VA
Virginia Beach, VA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vandalism#Identity Theft#Graffiti#The Vbpd Detective Bureau
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
CarsPosted by
The Hill

Federal regulators investigating Tesla Autopilot crashes

The U.S. government has opened a formal investigation into Tesla’s partially automated Autopilot system after a series of crashes with emergency vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Monday in an advisory announcing the probe that it identified 11 instances since 2018 of Teslas hitting parked vehicles with flashing lights, flares, an illuminated arrow board or road cones.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

The big hole in Biden's Afghan speech

(CNN) — President Joe Biden claimed in his speech to the nation on Monday that he was bound by the Trump administration's agreement with the Taliban to withdraw all US troops from Afghanistan. However, there are multiple flaws with this argument. First, the Taliban never observed the terms of that...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

US reconstruction mission in Afghanistan 'marked by too many failures,' watchdog says

The Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) concluded that while the U.S.’s reconstruction mission in Afghanistan “yielded some success,” it was “marked by too many failures,” according to a report the watchdog released Monday. “After conducting more than 760 interviews and reviewing thousands of government documents, our lessons learned...

Comments / 0

Community Policy