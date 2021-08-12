Vandalism Cases Lead to Destruction of Property and Identity Theft Charge

​VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.- Second Precinct officers’ dedication and proactive efforts led to the arrest of the graffiti artist known as “Debug”.

Beginning in the spring of 2020, citizens throughout the City of Virginia Beach fell victim to an ongoing spree of destruction of property. The word “Debug” was spray painted in hundreds of locations throughout the city. The specific tag was painted on local businesses, vehicles, windows, and bridges, etc.

On August 6, 2021 members of the 2nd Precinct Crime Suppression Squad observed a male tag the back side of an abandoned business located off Laskin Rd while conducting surveillance operations. 27-year-old Tyler Michael Knott, of Virginia Beach, was arrested and charged with two counts of destruction of property and one count of Identity Theft.

Investigative efforts are on-going for additional potential victims of these crimes, if your property has sustained damage from graffiti and it has not yet been reported, , please notify the VBPD Detective Bureau at 385-4101.