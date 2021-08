COLUMBUS, Ohio –Matt Bowe has been named senior associate head coach of men’s swimming, director of swimming and diving Bill Dorenkott announced Monday. “I am excited to announce the elevation of Matt Bowe to senior associate head coach of the Ohio State men’s swimming program,” Dorenkott said. “Matt is more than deserving of this promotion as a result of his dedication to and production for our program. He has played an integral part in the success of our team over the past four seasons and we look forward to what’s to come with Matt in this role.”