Spec Ops: The Line creative director opens studio with Nine Inch Nails guitarist

Gamasutra
 5 days ago

Spec Ops: The Line creative director and designer Cory Davis has opened a new game studio called Eyes Out with Nine Inch Nails guitarist Robin Finck. Davis and Finck said their shared love of "building atmosphere through the imaginative use of audio and visuals" inspired them to establish Eyes Out, which will be based in Los Angeles.

gamasutra.com

