Clary Gardens celebrates 20th anniversary with open house

Many in Carlisle are aware of the extensive gardens, watched over by an enormous clock, that surround the Ruettgers’ home at 453 Bedford Road. However, few know the Clock Barn property was once a WWII “Victory Garden” that grew medicinal and culinary herbs such as digitalis, pyrethrin, sage, and mint for the war effort. The property has continued to be used for the cultivation and preservation of produce and herbs, and on Wednesday, September 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., owners Maureen and Mike Ruettgers and the Carlisle Garden Club will open the gardens to the public for free. Recipes, displays of preserves, and tips on drying herbs and canning produce will be offered. Ruettgers notes a link between WWII and today. “With Covid, people are getting back into gardening and valuing self-sufficiency again.”