Green Bay, WI

Green Bay Weidner Center plans in-person audience after COVID shutdown

By Sue Bodilly
uwgb.edu
 5 days ago

GREEN BAY – After more than 18 months of a darkened stage and empty seats, the Weidner Center will reopen to in-person audiences on Sept. 25.The Weidner Philharmonic will do the honors of presenting the first show at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay performing arts center since the pandemic shuttered entertainment venues in March 2020. The concert, “Welcome Once Again: Beethoven, Milhaud, Stravinsky and Montgomery” with guest conductor Robert Nordling, will be the first in a series by the orchestra.Kelli Strickland, executive and artistic director for the Weidner, gets butterflies just thinking about what it will feel like to be able to open the doors and welcome back patrons.”We are so desperately excited to have audiences back in the building,” she said. “I feel like I’ve gotten to a point where I’m just never going to take it for granted again, and I can’t help but wonder if some audience members might not feel the same, just a greater appreciation for being able to gather together and watch artists share their talents with us.”

