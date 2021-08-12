Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Live, in-person concerts set for UW-Green Bay orchestra

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Weidner Center for the Performing Arts announced three concert dates for the Weidner Philharmonic’s 2021-2022 performance series.According to a press release: Entering its third year, the Weidner Philharmonic at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay will welcome live audiences to the Weidner Center this fall with a classic symphony concert and a gala celebrating the installation of Michael Alexander as UWGB’s seventh chancellor. Tickets go on sale Thursday, Aug. 5, at 11 a.m.The concerts will be the Weidner Center’s first in-person events in more than a year.