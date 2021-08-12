Cancel
Welsh, LA

Remembering Gloria Geringer

By Editorial
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Canine Chronicle received the sad news that Mrs. Gloria Geringer of Welsh, Louisiana has passed away. Mrs. Geringer was a longtime respected judge of all breeds. Prior to becoming a popular and much sought after AKC Judge, Mrs. Geringer was a breeder and handler of American Cocker Spaniels. She was also an AKC licensed professional handler. As a judge, her assignments took her all over the world. She had the distinct honor of judging the American Spaniel Club dog show on multiple occasions. Mrs. Geringer’s involvement in the sport of purebred dogs spanned over 60 years.

