A 13-year-old Kansas City, Mo., girl was injured following a single-vehicle crash on I-70 northwest of Ellsworth Sunday night. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2005 GMC Envoy driven by 34-year-old Edye Pool of Kansas City, Mo., was westbound on I-70 near mile marker 216, about nine miles northwest of Ellsworth, when one of the vehicle’s rear tires blew out. As a result, Pool lost control of the vehicle, causing it to leave the roadway to the north and overturn.