NU Women’s Basketball Announces Non Conference Schedule

The Colorado Buffaloes face an in-state rival and two top-tier Power 5 programs in their 2021 non-conference schedule. Here is what to expect:. There are plenty of unknowns for the 2021 Northern Colorado Bears after their entire 2020 season was canceled due to COVID-19. Former Denver Broncos’ star Ed McCaffrey will finally get his chance to coach his first game at UNC in what should be a lopsided victory for the Buffs. Northern Colorado was picked to finish last in the Big Sky preseason coaches poll but do possess a few intriguing transfers. McCaffrey’s son, Dylan, left Michigan after throwing for 116 yards and a touchdown in 2019. He will likely be the frontrunner to start at quarterback and will enjoy Washington State transfer wide receiver Kassidy Woods. The Buffs and Bears last met in 2017, a game in which CU won 41-21.