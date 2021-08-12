Cancel
NU Women’s Basketball Announces Non Conference Schedule

By NU Athletic Communications
Sand Hills Express
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Nebraska women’s basketball team plans to welcome fans back to Pinnacle Bank Arena with an eight-game regular-season home non-conference schedule in the fall of 2021. Nebraska’s home non-conference schedule, which features battles with Creighton, Drake, Indiana State, Maine and Wyoming, along with key contests against Alabama A&M, North Carolina Central and Prairie View A&M, is part of an 11-game non-conference season that includes a Big Ten/ACC Challenge game at Wake Forest and a pair of Thanksgiving tournament games in San Diego.

The Nebraska women’s basketball team unveiled its non-conference schedule for this season on Wednesday. The 11-game slate includes eight home contests at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The home schedule is highlighted by a November 17th matchup against Creighton. That comes eight days after the Huskers open the regular season with a...

