People on the Move

Cover picture for the articlePrincipal at Causey Demgen & Moore P.C. at Causey Demgen & Moore P.C. Causey Demgen & Moore P.C. is pleased to announce that Heath Borer, CPA has become a Principal of the Firm. Heath joined the firm’s Management Consulting practice in 2006. Heath is a Certified Public Accountant. His background includes experience in working with financial institutions and state and local governments in a variety of areas such as financial forecasts and verification studies, financial feasibility studies, financial modeling, business valuations and strategic planning.

Businessbizjournals

John Arapidis

President and CEO at Kirby - Smith Machinery, Inc. Kirby-Smith Machinery, Inc., a leading distributor of heavy equipment and cranes in the central United States, has announced that John Arapidis has been named President and CEO. Ed Kirby, the company’s co-founder, President and CEO of nearly 40 years will step back from his current position and will serve as Chairman of the Board.
Businessbizjournals

Best Places to Work Honoree: Russ Hadick & Associates Inc.

An employment agency south of Dayton is once again a Best Place to Work in the Dayton region. Russ Hadick & Associates Inc. is the 2021 Best Places to Work winner in the Micro Business category. The Centerville-based executive search firm was most recently a Best Places to Work honoree...
Businessaithority.com

Periscope Equity Makes Platform Investment In Leading Healthcare-Focused Cybersecurity Firm

Investment in CyberMaxx will accelerate growth and product innovation. Periscope Equity, a lower middle-market private equity firm focused on investments in technology-enabled business services, announced that it has invested in CyberMaxx, LLC through a recapitalization in partnership with management. CyberMaxx provides the healthcare industry with a full suite of services...
Businessdallassun.com

Futuris Enters Into New Agreement with President

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Futuris Company (OTC PINK:FTRS) a Human Capital Management (HCM) company focused on HCM Staffing, Consulting and Tech Services, announces that President, Kalyan Pathuri, has entered into a new three year employment agreement. Mr. Pathuri's duties include integration of acquired entities, aligning...
New Orleans, LAbizjournals

Consumer electronic startup Fledging raises bridge round

A local startup has secured an injection of funds. Consumer electronic startup Fledging has completed raising a bridge round of $425,000. Fledging leaders said the participants in the round included original investors in the company along with two new investors, with one located in New Orleans. The bridge round will go toward promoting and launching a new product, a multi-port charger.
The Hill

The Biden agenda is based on one big myth

At the heart of President Biden ’s plan to create the biggest welfare state in American history is the idea that many families are struggling financially. The way the story goes, everything from a minimum wage hike to a much larger child tax credit to free child care and community college will help the tens of millions of families who are falling behind.
Seattle, WAbizjournals

Seattle eases restrictions in bid to fill empty downtown storefronts

Dental offices, hot yoga and mini museums may soon be coming to a downtown Seattle storefront near you, thanks to a new temporary law that allows for a wider range of businesses to utilize spaces formerly reserved for retail and restaurants. Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan announced Monday she will sign...
Small Businesssmallbiztrends.com

33 Organizations Get SBA Grants to Help Small Business in “Underserved Communities”

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has issued over 30 grant awards to women-owned, rural-based, and socially or economically disadvantaged small businesses. The grant awards are part of the Federal and State Technology (FAST) Partnership Program. The grants amount up to $125,000 each and are aimed at funding specialized training, mentoring and technical assistance for research and development-focused small businesses.
California Statevegetablegrowersnews.com

California announces vacancies on Seed Advisory Board

The California Department of Food and Agriculture’s Pest Exclusion Branch announced Aug. 16 a vacancy on the Seed Advisory Board. The board is composed of seven members who are seed labelers, and two members who may be seed dealers. These nine members must be registered to sell seed under provisions of the California Seed Law and represent the functions of seed production, conditioning, marketing or utilization. The board also has two public members.
Businessdallassun.com

Wikisoft Corp. (OTCQB:WSFT) Announces Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market

SAN FRANSISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / Wikisoft Corp. (the 'Company,' 'we,' and 'our') (OTCQB:WSFT) today announced that its common stock has commenced trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market (the 'OTCQB') with the market open on August 17th, 2021, under the symbol 'WSFT'. The Company's Chief Executive...
Economybizjournals

Mary Beth Hanson

Director of Communications and Marketing at Center for Economic Inclusion. Mary Beth Hanson joins the staff of the Center for Economic Inclusion, the nation’s first organization created exclusively to close racial wealth gaps and accelerate shared accountability to achieve regional inclusive economic growth. As Director of Communications and Marketing, Mary Beth is responsibility for guiding and implementing innovative strategies to achieve the Center's mission, support each programmatic area, drive policy change, and serve as a thought-partner to executive leadership.
Advocacybizjournals

Menstrual product startup raises another $2M in seed extension

A women-owned maker of organic tampons and pads startup has extended its seed round to raise an additional $2 million. The MassMutual Catalyst Fund and Boston-based The Impact Seat's women-run investment teams led the investment in TOP, The Organic Project, a startup based in Duxbury. Additional investors included Maine Angels, Dirigo Angel Fund, Warfield Capital and nine others.
Economybizjournals

Meet Joshua Candamo, a 2021 CIO of the Year honoree

Joshua Candamo is the CIO of Ensurem and a 2021 CIO of the Year honoree. Please join us for Tampa Bay Business Journal's CIO of the Year Awards Luncheon where we celebrate and recognize IT executives and emerging leaders in information technology in Tampa Bay.
Retailbizjournals

Sneak Peek: Massive Fenton project in Cary targets spring 2022 opening

Work on Cary’s massive Fenton development is well underway as crews top out buildings in the project's first phase and developers say they’re on track for an April opening. Developers Hines, Columbia Development and USAA Real Estate have spent the last year-plus transforming the 69-acre site into a large mixed-use...
Advocacybizjournals

Roxanne N. Thorelli

Fredrikson & Byron attorney Roxanne N. Thorelli will be awarded the Volunteer of the Year Award by Volunteer Lawyers Network, Ltd. (VLN) at its Riverfront Celebration event on September 9. VLN will present this award to Thorelli due to her commitment to pro bono, which includes her personal goal of achieving Hennepin County Bar Association’s Centennial Pro Bono Challenge, completing more than 100 hours of pro bono legal service between July 2019 and June 2020.

