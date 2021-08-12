People on the Move
Principal at Causey Demgen & Moore P.C. at Causey Demgen & Moore P.C. Causey Demgen & Moore P.C. is pleased to announce that Heath Borer, CPA has become a Principal of the Firm. Heath joined the firm's Management Consulting practice in 2006. Heath is a Certified Public Accountant. His background includes experience in working with financial institutions and state and local governments in a variety of areas such as financial forecasts and verification studies, financial feasibility studies, financial modeling, business valuations and strategic planning.
