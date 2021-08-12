Justin Greaser
Principal at Causey Demgen & Moore P.C at Causey Demgen & Moore P.C. Causey Demgen & Moore P.C. is pleased to announce that Justin Greaser has become a Principal of the Firm. Justin joined the firm’s Public Finance practice in 2012. Justin's career includes experience in financial structuring and municipal bond verification studies, arbitrage rebate calculations, investment of bond proceeds, escrowed securities bidding, escrow restructuring and commercial loan defeasance verifications.www.bizjournals.com
