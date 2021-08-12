Cancel
Business

Justin Greaser

bizjournals
 5 days ago

Justin Greaser

Principal at Causey Demgen & Moore P.C at Causey Demgen & Moore P.C. Causey Demgen & Moore P.C. is pleased to announce that Justin Greaser has become a Principal of the Firm. Justin joined the firm's Public Finance practice in 2012. Justin's career includes experience in financial structuring and municipal bond verification studies, arbitrage rebate calculations, investment of bond proceeds, escrowed securities bidding, escrow restructuring and commercial loan defeasance verifications.

www.bizjournals.com

Business

John Arapidis

John Arapidis

President and CEO at Kirby - Smith Machinery, Inc. Kirby-Smith Machinery, Inc., a leading distributor of heavy equipment and cranes in the central United States, has announced that John Arapidis has been named President and CEO. Ed Kirby, the company's co-founder, President and CEO of nearly 40 years will step back from his current position and will serve as Chairman of the Board.
Business

Former Googler's adtech startup Moloco raises $150M at a $1.5B valuation

Moloco Inc., an advertising and marketing startup led by a former Googler, boosted its valuation to $1.5 billion after raising $150 million in its second funding round this year. The eight-year-old Redwood City business first became a unicorn in April after raising a $20 million growth round led by South...
Economy

People on the Move

Loren Wolff strengthens DBL Law's capabilities in urban redevelopment which is important for the firm's river cities clients. She also boosts the firm's Real Estate and Title practices by assisting clients who are navigating government resources and incentives, including TIFs, Industrial Revenue Bonds, and other economic development programs at state and local levels. Loren will also focus on transactional matters impacting growth and development, including planning and zoning.
Advocacy

Roxanne N. Thorelli

Fredrikson & Byron attorney Roxanne N. Thorelli will be awarded the Volunteer of the Year Award by Volunteer Lawyers Network, Ltd. (VLN) at its Riverfront Celebration event on September 9. VLN will present this award to Thorelli due to her commitment to pro bono, which includes her personal goal of achieving Hennepin County Bar Association's Centennial Pro Bono Challenge, completing more than 100 hours of pro bono legal service between July 2019 and June 2020.
Redwood City, CA

GoFundMe appoints chief financial officer

Jeneen Minter has joined GoFundMe as chief financial officer. She will be responsible for leading the global fundraising platform's finance, accounting and business intelligence functions as the company looks to expand into new international markets, build new products, and enhance its existing offering, the company said. Minter will join the...
Economy

Max S. Mann, CFA, CMT

SecureFutures is pleased to announce the election of Max Mann to its Board of Directors. Max has 13 years of investment experience and has been with Baird's Specialized Asset Management group since 2016. He previously spent seven years in Baird's Institutional Equities and Research department. Max is a graduate of Northwestern University and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst and Chartered Market Technician designations. He resides in Whitefish Bay, WI with his wife and two children.

