Justin Greaser

SecureFutures is pleased to announce the election of Max Mann to its Board of Directors. Max has 13 years of investment experience and has been with Baird’s Specialized Asset Management group since 2016. He previously spent seven years in Baird’s Institutional Equities and Research department. Max is a graduate of Northwestern University and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst and Chartered Market Technician designations. He resides in Whitefish Bay, WI with his wife and two children.