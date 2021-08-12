Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Paxton’s Law Enforcement Round Up

texasattorneygeneral.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Fugitive Apprehension Unit made several noteworthy arrests last week. In Travis County, Jose Antonio Garcia-Barriga was arrested in Austin on an outstanding warrant for Sexual Assault of a Child issued by the Austin Police Department. This arrest was made on Aug. 6 while working in conjunction with the United States Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force out of Austin.

www.texasattorneygeneral.gov

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antonio Garcia#Sex Abuse#Fugitive#Sexual Assault Of A Child
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Meridian, MSMeridian Star

Law enforcement reports for Aug. 16

The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday. • Malicious mischief - William L. Moulds, born in 1977, 4025 King Rd, Meridian. Moulds is also charged with petit larceny. • Resisting arrest - Montrell Ramsey, born in 1995, 5056 37th St., Meridian.
Law Enforcementleavenworthecho.com

Law Enforcement to discuss Legislative Changes

During the 2020-21 Washington Legislative session, the legislature passed multiple police reform bills following several tragic incidents involving interactions between law enforcement and the public in cities around the nation. In May, Governor lnslee signed these reform bills into law. The majority of these new laws took effect on July 25, 2021 and will profoundly impact policing across Washington State. These laws create substantial limitations that are more restrictive than federal law with regard to police use of force. This will drive changes to police response to and handling of calls for service and investigations. Additionally, many of these new laws are ambiguous and require detailed legal interpretation. Washington law enforcement agencies across the state have asked for clarification from the Legislature, and the Attorney General's Office. To date, there has been no clarifying response received. Absent responses to these official requests, your local law enforcement leaders believe it is important to inform our communities about how these laws will influence the way we deliver public safety services moving forward.
New York City, NYPosted by
Documented

Court Upholds NJ’s Restriction on Law Enforcement Work with ICE

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. On Monday, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 3rd Circuit ruled a directive from New Jersey’s attorney general limiting state, county and local law enforcement cooperation with federal immigration authorities as […] The post Court Upholds NJ’s Restriction on Law Enforcement Work with ICE appeared first on Documented.
Monterey County, CAMonterey County Herald

Monterey County law enforcement gears up for Classic Car Week

MONTEREY — With Classic Car Week kicking into gear, Monterey County law enforcement agencies are preparing to hit the streets to keep traffic moving and target speeders following a collaborative planning process in the weeks leading up to the events. Officer Jessica Madueño with the California Highway Patrol’s Monterey Office...
TrafficThegardenisland.com

KPD to enforce ‘move-over law’

LIHU‘E — The Kaua‘i Police Department is urging motorists to drive with aloha and obey all traffic laws, including the “move-over law” (Hawai‘i Revised Statutes 291C-27) that requires drivers to slow down to a reasonable speed that is safe under the circumstances and, if possible, make a lane change in order to leave one lane between the driver and an emergency vehicle or situation.
Arkansas StateTexarkana Gazette

Law enforcement ramps up for Labor Day holiday | 'Drive sober or get pulled over' campaign ready for roll out Arkansas law enforcement says

The "Drive sober or get pulled over" impaired driving awareness campaign begins Friday and will remain active through Sept. 6. Arkansas state troopers, sheriff's deputies and city police officers will be involved in the operation. Lives lost in highway crashes across the nation involving alcohol impaired drivers during 2019 totaled...
Covelo, CAmendofever.com

Law Enforcement Responding to Vandalism at Covelo’s Tri-Counties

As of 10:30 a.m., reports are emerging from Covelo residents of a significant law enforcement presence outside of Tri-Counties Bank in Covelo. Upon inquiry with Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office Captain Greg Van Patten, he told us deputies have determined last night vandalism occurred to the front of the bank. According...
Law EnforcementPosted by
FL Radio Group

Katko to Meet With Local Law Enforcement

Cong. John Katko will be joined by local law enforcement officials from across the 24th Congressional District at noon on Thursday for a discussion on the rising rate of violent crime, training and recruitment concerns, bail reform policies, and budgetary challenges. As Ranking Member on the House Homeland Security Committee...
Slidell, LAThe Slidell Independent

Law enforcement support is very strong

There are plenty of reasons we love living on the North Shore here in St. Tammany Parish and on Saturday night I saw confirmation of one big reason. We’ve got the best law enforcement anywhere, and more than that, the people here know it and appreciate it. That couldn’t have...
Paullina, IAbelltimescourier.com

Law Enforcement Challenges for Small Cities

By Mari Radtke Paullina looked for nearly a year to replace Trent Mortensen. Sutherland has been looking since February when Jami Webster resigned and took work in Cherokee. Mortensen has since returned to the Paullina Police Department. Sutherland is still looking. At the time of Webster’s departure the two communities were utilizing a 28E agreement. They shared costs and operations in an agreed upon way. Sutherland is looking to reestablish a28E with Paullina for law enforcement.During the time that both communities have been short staffed or completely without coverage, the O’Brien County Sheriff’s . . .
Law Enforcementcrowrivermedia.com

LETTER: Newman supports law enforcement

On behalf of our state’s police officers, corrections officers, and dispatchers, we’re writing to publicly say thank you to Sen. Scott Newman for his steadfast support of increased public safety efforts during the past legislative session in St. Paul. With increasing crime, it’s especially important to stop all efforts to...
Law Enforcementswnewsmedia.com

Letter: Work together with law enforcement

The situation with respect to American law enforcements’ effectiveness has hit an unprecedented low. The near-term does not look promising, as violent crime in major cities has hit double digit increases. But that is not the fault of the “rank and file.”. The death of George Floyd has justifiably set...
Mccracken County, KYwpsdlocal6.com

Law enforcement pursuit policy

A look at law enforcement pursuit policy following Monday's deadly crash. On Monday a pursuit involving the McCracken County Sheriff's department ended with the suspect crashing into an innocent bystander. Both the suspect and the other driver have died because of the crash.
Panama City, FLWJHG-TV

Law enforcement searches GAC office

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The federal investigation into local corruption continues as law enforcement searched a local business Thursday morning. The FBI and Bay County Sheriff’s Office searched the Panama City office of GAC Contractors, located off Highway 231. According to their website, the company worked on a number of projects in our area, including projects for Bay District Schools, local cities, and Hurricane Michael clean up.
Texas StateJanesville Gazette

Law enforcement deputized to start rounding up missing Texas House Democrats

AUSTIN, Texas — Law enforcement can immediately begin rounding up fugitive House Democrats, who have been avoiding the Texas Capitol for weeks in protest of an elections bill they say will suppress voters. The House sergeant-at-arms on Thursday deputized members of the Texas Department of Public Safety to bring them...

Comments / 0

Community Policy