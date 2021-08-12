People on the Move

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleRegional President of Mid-South Metro at TD Bank, N.A. Hugh Allen has been named Regional President of Mid-South Metro for TD Bank, providing strategic direction and sales leadership to TD Bank’s Mid-South consumer, small business, commercial and specialty banking operations and lending services. Allen will lead a team of approximately 4,400 and a network of nearly 130 stores across Virginia, Maryland, the District of Columbia, Delaware, North Carolina and South Carolina. Previously, Allen served as TD's Commercial Real Estate Division Head – South.

