Millerton, NY

Legal Notices - The Millerton News - 8-12-21

By Lakeville Journal Editorial
tricornernews.com
 5 days ago

The resolution, a summary of which is published herewith, has been adopted on April 8, 2021, and an abstract thereof has been published and posted as required by law and the period of time has elapsed for the submission and filing of a petition for a permissive referendum and a valid petition has not been submitted and filed. The validity of the obligations authorized by such resolution may be hereafter contested only if such obligations were authorized for an object or purpose of which the Town of North East, in the County of Dutchess, New York, is not authorized to expend money or if the provisions of law which should have been complied with as of the date of publication of this notice were not substantially complied with, and an action, suit or proceeding contesting such validity is commenced within twenty days after the date of publication of the notice, or such obligations were authorized in violation of the provisions of the constitution.

