Justin Bieber Leads 2021 MTV VMAs Nominations: See Who’s Nominated

The 2021 VMA nominations are out, and there are a lot of records that could be broken at the 37th edition of these awards. From potential firsts for Cardi B, J Balvin and Drake, to historic repeats by BTS and The Weeknd, let’s see what milestones could be achieved this year. SEE2021 VMA nominations list: Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion, Olivia Rodrigo among top MTV Video Music Awards nominees BTS Nominated for Best Pop, BTS’ “Butter” could make them only the third act to win the category back-to-back. The only other artists who have done so are NSYNC in 2000 (“Bye Bye Bye”)...