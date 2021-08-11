Justin Bieber Leads 2021 MTV VMAs Nominations: See Who’s Nominated
Justin Bieber is the most nominated artist at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. On Wednesday (Aug. 11), MTV announced the nominees for the upcoming VMAs. Bieber managed to secure seven nominations including the coveted Video of the Year and Artist of the Year awards. Megan Thee Stallion is the second most nominated artist with six, the majority of which recognize her smash hit "WAP" alongside Cardi B.987kissfmsanangelo.com
