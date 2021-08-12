Cancel
Venom: Let There Be Carnage Delayed Again Due to COVID Surge

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. Once again, Venom: Let There Be Carnage gets delayed for another three weeks due to the COVID surge brought by the Delta variant. Sony Pictures decided to push back the release date for the safety of all the moviegoers and the theaters where the film would be showing.

