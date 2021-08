Callaway is operating as the Saints' No. 1 receiver in training camp by default, Katherine Terrell of The Athletic reports. With Michael Thomas (ankle) and Tre'Quan Smith (undisclosed) sidelined while Deonte Harris faces a possible suspension for off-field conduct, Callaway seems to have a solid chance to open the regular season as the team's clear top receiver. Not only has he reportedly caught more passes than any other wideout during training camp, but Callaway is "by far" the go-to option for quarterbacks Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill. While it's possible that Smith and Harris could both be available for Week 1, Callaway will probably have a significant role in the passing game regardless of their status.