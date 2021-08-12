Category: UF/IFAS Communications

Why is agricultural education so valuable? AgAmerica Lending, (https://agamerica.com/blog/importance-of-youth-in-agriculture/), commends organizations like FFA and 4-H because they are helping to ensure the future of American agriculture. Through chapters and clubs, school enrichment programs, and special interest workshops, youth develop valuable life skills, are introduced to STEM principles, and become aware of the importance of agriculture: economic impacts, food safety and security, and career exploration. According to the National Association of Agricultural Educators (https://www.naae.org/whatisaged/), “Agricultural education teaches students about agriculture, food and natural resources. Through these subjects, agricultural educators teach students a wide variety of skills, including science, math, communications, leadership, management and technology.” Unfortunately, many people do not understand where their food and fiber comes from, and that is why programs like FFA and 4-H are so significant.
Comments / 0