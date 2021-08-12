Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Category: UF/IFAS Communications

By Chris Vivian
University of Florida
 5 days ago

Ever wonder how to get a brochure or infographic designed for you? What’s the best way to get a story to the news feed? Need to take training to update your web pages? The UF/IFAS Communications team will… Read More. Category: UF/IFAS Communications. Tags: communications, UF IFAS Extension. Do you...

blogs.ifas.ufl.edu

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birdwatchers#Uf Ifas Extension#Ifas Video
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
AgricultureUniversity of Florida

WOW! 4-H Does That? Florida Agriculture in the Classroom (https://faitc.org/)

Why is agricultural education so valuable? AgAmerica Lending, (https://agamerica.com/blog/importance-of-youth-in-agriculture/), commends organizations like FFA and 4-H because they are helping to ensure the future of American agriculture. Through chapters and clubs, school enrichment programs, and special interest workshops, youth develop valuable life skills, are introduced to STEM principles, and become aware of the importance of agriculture: economic impacts, food safety and security, and career exploration. According to the National Association of Agricultural Educators (https://www.naae.org/whatisaged/), “Agricultural education teaches students about agriculture, food and natural resources. Through these subjects, agricultural educators teach students a wide variety of skills, including science, math, communications, leadership, management and technology.” Unfortunately, many people do not understand where their food and fiber comes from, and that is why programs like FFA and 4-H are so significant.
AgricultureUniversity of Florida

The Stone Crab Fishery

Written by Kate Rose, Graduate Student in Fisheries and Aquatic Sciences, UF IFAS School of Forestry, Fisheries & Geomatic Sciences. There is perhaps no seafood as quintessential to the Florida experience as the Florida stone crab. This crab is nearly completely a Florida fishery, and over 95% of stone crabs harvested are consumed here in Florida. The process of getting this animal’s meat from maritime to meal, however, is about as whacky as the state that it’s named after. Stone crabs exhibit autotomy, which means they can drop their limbs as a method of escape and regrow them later. Fishing practices capitalize on this by allowing fishermen to take one or both claws, where most of the meat resides, from the animal (assuming they are of minimum size) and returning it—alive—to the water. Most animals, aquatic or terrestrial, aren’t designed to be consumed and live to tell the tail. Even fewer are designed to recover from the experience!
Florida Statesouthfloridahospitalnews.com

Majority of Florida mosquito species are understudied, UF/IFAS survey illustrates

Highlights There are 66 Florida mosquito control districts that suppress mosquito species populations by using integrated mosquito control methods. · A survey of the Sunshine State’s mosquito control districts has shed light on a variety of species that are understudied. This has created a gap of knowledge for devising effective control strategies.
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Norwegian Cruise Lines CEO launches blistering attack on Florida governor Ron DeSantis

The CEO of Norwegian Cruise Lines launched a blistering attack on Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis amid an ongoing court battle between the company and the state.The cruise line resumed its operations on Sunday – 18 months after being shut down because of the Covid-19 pandemic. All guests and staff are now required to be vaccinated.CEO Frank Del Rio told Yahoo Finance that he wishes that other companies follow Norwegian’s lead and also imposed vaccine mandates. He said the lack of a nationwide vaccine mandate is a leadership failure.“Our leadership has failed us,” Mr Del Rio said.“Can you imagine...
Putnam County, FLUniversity of Florida

Drawdowns: A Brief Look at Rodman Reservoir

Imagine a lakefront house on a pristine lake in Florida. Now, imagine that waterfront view obstructed by tussocks, aquatic plants, and mosquitos. That does not sound enjoyable, does it? This is where aquatic plant management (APM) comes into the spotlight. There are multiple APM tools such as biological, chemical, mechanical, and cultural controls used to remove aquatic unpleasantries.
SportsUniversity of Florida

WOW! 4-H Does That? Shooting Sports

Why is teaching youth the proper way to handle firearms so important? Many people believe that 4-H should not have shooting sports programs. Over 1,000 children are killed by guns each year, and many more are injured. If firearms are in the home, from BB guns to shotguns, adults are responsible to make sure they are stored properly away from children. In addition, proper education about firearms is essential. Through Florida Fish and Wildlife’s Hunter Safety courses and camps, classes taught by private organizations, and through the efforts of trained volunteers and staff with 4-H, youth can learn how to properly handle firearms.
WildlifeUniversity of Florida

Cities are making mammals bigger

A new study shows urbanization is causing many mammal species to grow bigger, possibly because of readily available food in places packed with people. The finding runs counter to many scientists’ hypothesis that cities would trigger mammals to get smaller over time. Buildings and roads trap and re-emit a greater degree of heat than green landscapes, causing cities to have higher temperatures than their surroundings, a phenomenon known as the urban heat island effect. Animals in warmer climates tend to be smaller than the same species in colder environments, a classic biological principle called Bergmann’s Rule.
GardeningUniversity of Florida

The Neighborhood Gardener August 2021

In August’s issue of the Neighborhood Gardener, the issue includes information about Florida Gardening for New Residents, Garden Myths Vol. 1, and the August Plant of the Month: Thryallis. You can access the full newsletter, here, or read on for a synopsis of each article. The Neighborhood Gardener is the...
CollegesIndependent Florida Alligator

UF students discuss meal plan options

While managing a nerve-wrecking transition into college, there’s one particular concern that may cross a new student’s mind: food. Figuring out how to navigate meals can be a challenge. At UF, Gator Dining Services offers several different meal plans students can choose from. With over 50 on-campus dining options, meal plans make eating easy, and choices can be found close to all academic buildings, Nicole Jackson, Gator Dining director of student engagement, wrote in an email.
Georgia Statetexasbreaking.com

CDC Warns Of Deadly Disease In Georgia, Kansas, Minnesota, And Texas

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a warning about a deadly disease found in Georgia, Kansas, Minnesota, and Texas. The disease is called Melioidosis or Whitmore’s Disease and is caused by “Burkholderia Pseudomallei bacterium.”. Many health officials are now trying to figure out the common source of...
Charlotte County, FLUniversity of Florida

Our local crape myrtles look great this year!

Our crape myrtles have their good years and their less good years, but 2021 has been pretty good for this flowering tree in Charlotte County! Crape myrtle blooms are popping right now catching the eye in both residential landscapes and in public plantings. And while this woody flowering ornamental is deciduous and not a pretty winter sight, they can be memorable during the summer. It was America that named the Lagerstroemia the “crape myrtle” based on the crepe-like, crinkled petals and the myrtle-like leaves. It has been a favorite in our part of the world for over one hundred and fifty years.
Volusia County, FLUniversity of Florida

Greetings!

My name is Brittany A. Council-Morton and I am the new University of Florida/IFAS Urban Horticulture Extension Educator for Volusia County. As the Urban Horticulture Extension Educator for Volusia County, it is my duty to provide educational guidance on best management practices as they relate to horticulture, landscape, and turf/lawn needs. I am also charged with providing leadership to our esteemed Volusia County Master Gardener Volunteer program by enhancing our educational outreach within the county. Volusia County is rich in its environmental footprint and I want to add to that legacy as we work together to increase awareness and provide education.
University of Florida

How To Apply for Pesticide License Examination

The following article will help you figure out which pesticide license you need, what manuals you need to study, and how to apply for a pesticide license examination. Please click on the link below and answer the following questions to determine the license you need. The questionnaire provided in this link will help you to find the appropriate license based on your job type.
Miami County, INperutribune.com

County moves to orange COVID category

State officials on Wednesday moved Miami County to the second riskiest category for counties experiencing a new resurgence in the spread of the coronavirus. The county joined 42 other counties in the orange category with Wednesday’s update, a jump from 29 counties a week earlier. This story contains reporting from...
SciencePosted by
NewsRadio WFLA

UF Study Predicts Peak Date For Delta

UF researchers have predicted August 18th is the date to watch out for in a good way! They say that's when they expect to see this Delta surge fall off a cliff saying, "cases will drop in mid-August and continue to fall until November." Basically, the Delta variant is going to run out of people to infect. They're using biostatistics and also looking at the behavior it had in India and the UK as proof. It's so contagious and infects so many people quickly, but it also dissipates quickly when there's no one left to infect.

Comments / 0

Community Policy