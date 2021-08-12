Cancel
Illinois State

Plano CUSD #88

By Kathy Benoit
plano88.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe "Safe Return to In-Person Instruction & Continuity of Services Plan" for the 2021-22 school year has been developed in accordance with the ARP Act and the Illinois State Superintendent of Education declaration of July 9, 2021; is aligned with guidance provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC); and addresses adjustments needed in response to evolving COVID-19 pandemic circumstances.

www.plano88.org

