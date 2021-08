The PLAY: Dallas Cowboys +2.0 (+100) Dallas has a game under its belt, which I make a bit of an advantage here as they face Arizona. The Cardinals have some personnel issues here. They've now got five guys on the Covid list and are shorthanded with injury problems along the defensive line. The Cardinals had to sign three DL's earlier in the week to simply have enough bodies at those positions. Head coach Kingsbury said they aren't going to show much here in terms of what they want to run offensively once the games count. If the first unit plays at all, it won't be for long. Dallas actually outplayed the Steelers last week as they won the stats but also had three turnovers. Probably a lower scoring game but the Under has come down two points so I think there's a little more value on the side. I'll take the deuce with the Cowboys.