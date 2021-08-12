Aston Martin unveils new Valkyrie Spider
If a bingo card existed for Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance car debuts, the Aston Martin Valkyrie Spider would score a full house. Impossibly dramatic looks? Check. A roof better suited to being on display than on a car? Check. Outrageous V12 now exposed to the elements? You got it. Prohibitively exclusive? But of course - apparently all 85 are already spoken for, and there's queue of people waiting behind for any dropouts. Nothing could be better suited to California's elite at this time of year than the Aston Martin Valkyrie Spider.www.pistonheads.com
