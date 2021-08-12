Cancel
Aston Martin unveils new Valkyrie Spider

Pistonheads
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf a bingo card existed for Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance car debuts, the Aston Martin Valkyrie Spider would score a full house. Impossibly dramatic looks? Check. A roof better suited to being on display than on a car? Check. Outrageous V12 now exposed to the elements? You got it. Prohibitively exclusive? But of course - apparently all 85 are already spoken for, and there's queue of people waiting behind for any dropouts. Nothing could be better suited to California's elite at this time of year than the Aston Martin Valkyrie Spider.

This Immaculate BMW M1 Will Sell For A Fortune

With a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 producing 627 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque, the BMW M5 CS is BMW's most powerful production car ever - but it's not a supercar. In fact, BMW has only built one true supercar: the magnificent M1. Created by BMW's motorsport division special as a homologation special for FIA Group 5 sports car racing, only around 450 examples rolled off the production line between 1978 and 1981, and enthusiasts have been begging BMW to build a successor ever since.
MotorsportsESPN

Aston Martin will let the data decide Sebastian Vettel appeal decision

Aston Martin will let the data decide whether they appeal Sebastian Vettel's disqualification from second place at the Hungarian Grand Prix, the Formula One team said on Monday. The decision has a bearing on the title battle between Mercedes' seven-times champion Lewis Hamilton, who stands to inherit second place in...
MotorsportsPosted by
Reuters

F1 stewards to assess Aston Martin's case on Aug. 9

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Formula One stewards will assess on Monday Aston Martin's request for a review of Sebastian Vettel's disqualification from second place at last Sunday's Hungarian Grand Prix. The governing FIA said it had scheduled a video hearing for Aug. 9 with the Aston Martin team manager and...
MotorsportsAutosport Online

Stroll: 2021 more "challenging" for Aston Martin after F1 rules changes

The Silverstone-based outfit has enjoyed two podium finishes with Sebastian Vettel this year, although the German's runner-up spot in Hungary last week is subject to appeal after his car did not have enough fuel left in it for post-race checks. But despite some obvious highlights, Aston Martin is well aware...
Buying CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Cars & Bids Bargain of the Week: 2008 Aston Martin V8 Vantage

Bought brand new, supercars are understandably expensive. But depreciation can be a great friend to a used dream-car shopper, even if they’re eyeing an Aston Martin. True, a classic DB5 is still out of reach for all but the well-off. However, quite a few of the British automaker’s used modern models are more affordable than you might think. And this week on Cars & Bids there’s a chance to bid on one of these reasonably-priced exotics: a 2008 Aston Martin V8 Vantage.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Aston Martin Has A Surprise In Store For Pebble Beach

Monterey Car Week is just days away, with the flagship 2021 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance event set to begin on August 13. This year is special as the show celebrates its 70th in existence, and Aston Martin celebrates its 70th anniversary of selling vehicles in North America, starting with the 1951 DB2/4. Aston Martin will bring its largest display ever to this year's event to commemorate such a momentous occasion.
Buying CarsPistonheads

Aston Martin V600 Roadster for sale

The Aston Martin V600 is a car we never thought would exist, not least because it arrived after the Vantage it was based on had been replaced. But that was forgotten somewhat when we learnt about it. See, with the GT12, Aston had pitched the Vantage as a 600hp GT3 rival, but it couldn't quite match the Porsche on track, and what turned out to be a really nice road car was undermined by the crummy paddleshift gearbox. Meanwhile, the Aston that could have the manual - the regular V12 Vantage S - was denied the GT12's additional power and edge. If only, somehow, the two could be combined...
Motorsportsracer.com

Aston Martin considering position over Vettel appeal

Aston Martin is considering its position regarding the appeal against Sebastian Vettel’s disqualification from the Hungarian Grand Prix after failing to gain a right to review. Vettel finished runner-up but was disqualified when the FIA was unable to take a 1.0-liter fuel sample from his car after the race, only...
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Aston Martin Could Already Be Working On Valhalla Replacement

After what can only be described as one of the most painful and drawn-out development cycles for a supercar in recent memory, the Aston Martin Valhalla was finally revealed in production form last month, complete with a new V8 engine and a refreshed design. It's taken so long that by the time it gets to be seen in the similarly delayed new 007 film No Time To Die, it'll debut on the silver screen with its old design. Nevertheless, it remains a hotly anticipated offering, and this month we learned that the car will be limited to 999 units instead of the original planned run of 500, and will be produced over two years as a regular model rather than a special limited run vehicle. The limited production run sparked debate, with Autocar wondering if the reason for a two-year run was because the Valhalla would be obsolete by 2025. Tobias Moers was all too happy to confirm this is not the case.
Carsmotoringresearch.com

Aston Martin Vantage F1 Edition 2021 review

As one of Formula 1’s official safety cars, this Aston Martin was designed to hold up traffic. You’ll see it on Sunday afternoons, orange lights ablaze, leading Messrs Hamilton, Verstappen and Bottas in steady single file while an incident is cleared. It seems apt, then, to be driving at Silverstone, acting as a rolling roadblock for something far faster. Once again, the Vantage F1 Edition is the slowest car on the track.
MotorsportsAutosport Online

The 10 Best Le Mans Liveries: Rothmans, Silk Cut, Martini & more

Many of the greatest motorsport liveries have appeared at the Le Mans 24 Hours. Autosport has already selected the best-looking Le Mans cars and now we’ve chosen the top colour schemes. Top 10: Best-looking Le Mans 24 Hours cars ranked. For this list we picked out the liveries we thought...
Buying CarsPistonheads

243-mile McLaren F1 fetches £14.8m at auction

Monterey Car Week has become famous not just for the occasional headlining supercar reveal -see the much-hyped Lamborghini Countach, for this year's example - but also the major auctions that are held under its umbrella. According to Wikipedia, ten of the top 20 prices paid for cars at auction occurred at Monterey (or Pebble Beach, more specifically), including the $48m someone handed over for a Ferrari 250 GTO back in 2018.
Buying Carsmotoringresearch.com

McLaren F1 sets new record with Pebble Beach sale

An ultra-low mileage McLaren F1 has achieved a new auction record as part of Monterey Car Week in California. Offered in the Gooding and Company Pebble Beach Auction, the 1995 F1 had covered only 243 miles from new. Preserved in time-capsule condition, it received a huge winning bid of $20.5...
CarsCarscoops

BMW M3 Competition Races 735 HP Ford Mustang And 750 HP Nissan Skyline R34 GT-R

While the new BMW M3 Competition’s design isn’t to everyone’s taste, it is a heck of a performer and that shows in this video from CarWow. While the ever-popular YouTube channel could have decided to line-up the M3 Competition against some of its rivals, such as the Audi RS5 and Mercedes-AMG C63 S, it instead put it to the test against a modified Ford Mustang and an upgraded Nissan Skyline R34 GT-R.

Comments / 0

