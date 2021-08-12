Nearly $4.7 Million Deployed for Long-Term Rebuilding of Communities Impacted by 2020 Fires in Oregon
Portland, Ore. – August 11, 2021 – The 2020 Community Rebuilding Fund, a collaborative effort led by Oregon Community Foundation (OCF) in partnership with Meyer Memorial Trust, The Ford Family Foundation and American Red Cross, announced today $4,439,256 in grants to support 40 organizations throughout the eight Oregon counties ravaged by fires. OCF donors contributed an additional $235,000 this summer to support rebuilding efforts as well.gorgenewscenter.com
