Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Vegas, NV

IMDA partners with Pack Expo Las Vegas

labelandnarrowweb.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe In-Mold Decorating Association (IMDA) has announced its partnership with Pack Expo Las Vegas and will be exhibiting at Booth C-1346, September 27-29, Las Vegas, Nevada. This year, Pack Expo Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging Expo brings to decision makers from more than 40 market sectors and over 1,400 exhibiting companies. Pavilions will be dedicated to processing, printing, containers & materials and reusable packaging. Free educational sessions located throughout the show floor and virtually will provide chances to grow, learn and accomplish professional goals with suppliers showcasing breakthrough technologies, best practices and case studies.

www.labelandnarrowweb.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Business
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Nevada State
Las Vegas, NV
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Beverage#Imda#Pack Expo Las Vegas#Healthcare Packaging Expo#Pmmi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Las Vegas, NV8newsnow.com

International Pizza Expo returns to Las Vegas this week

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The International Pizza Expo is back in Las Vegas! It’s the world’s largest gathering of pizzeria owners, operators and suppliers. The expo highlights the latest and greatest in the industry, from new types of sauces and toppings to automated machines that form the perfect crust. The...
Las Vegas, NVnews3lv.com

CES 2022 will require proof of vaccination for Las Vegas expo

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — CES 2022, the annual technology event held in Las Vegas, will require proof that all in-person attendees are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The Consumer Technology Association announced the requirement Tuesday. The group said it is considering whether to accept proof of a positive antibody test as an alternative.
Industryroboticstomorrow.com

PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO 2021: Making Connections Easy with New PACK Match

Introducing PACK Match: This complimentary consultation provides attendees personalized, one-on-one guidance to locate solutions. Whether an emerging brand or a well-established household name, PACK Match Advisors are available for 30-minute virtual consultations to connect attendees with the right suppliers. Herndon, Va.; Aug. 16, 2021 — Attendees of PACK EXPO Las...
Las Vegas, NVitalyusa.org

Pizza Expo—Connect with International Exhibitors and Attendees in Las Vegas 2021

The National Association of Pizzeria Operators is hosting the world's largest pizza trade exposition at the Las Vegas Convention Center - Central Exhibit Hall from August 17-19, 2021. With approximately 500 exhibitors on the convention floor, the Pizza Expo is the place for sole proprietor and franchise pizzeria owners and vendors to network and see what is new in the industry.
Las Vegas, NVMySanAntonio

Pizza Expo-Connect with International Exhibitors and Attendees in Las Vegas 2021

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (PRWEB) August 10, 2021. The National Association of Pizzeria Operators is hosting the world's largest pizza trade exposition at the Las Vegas Convention Center - Central Exhibit Hall from August 17-19, 2021. With approximately 500 exhibitors on the convention floor, the Pizza Expo is the place for sole proprietor and franchise pizzeria owners and vendors to network and see what is new in the industry.
Economygouspack.com

Visit USPack at White Label Expo in Las Vegas

USPack will be attending and exhibiting at the 2021 White Label Expo in Las Vegas this September 1st and 2nd. We encourage anyone who is planning to attend or will be in Las Vegas come by the booth and visit with one of our many sales representatives on hand. Aside...
YogaMySanAntonio

Fabric Selection Inc. Exhibiting at SOURCING at MAGIC Expo in Las Vegas from August 8 to August 11

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) August 05, 2021. Fabric Selection Inc. has announced that it will once again be attending this year’s SOURCING at MAGIC expo in Las Vegas from August 8 to August 11. The Los Angeles-based online wholesaler will be located at Booth 61304 in the north hall of the Las Vegas Conventions. The company notes that it will be displaying samples of its newest collections, which will be highlighted by fabrics appropriate for premium loungewear, pajamas, and yoga apparel. Held annually, SOURCING at MAGIC is intended to offer the best in fashion technology, industry solutions, networking, sustainability education, product exhibition, and more.
Las Vegas, NVHouston Chronicle

The 37th Annual Pizza Expo-the Largest International Pizza Show in the World-to Take Place in Las Vegas, Nevada

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (PRWEB) August 02, 2021. For attendees who want to grow their brand and market share in the hospitality industry, look no further than the International Pizza Expo. Ranking as one of the Top 100 trade shows in the United States, the event will take place at the Las Vegas Convention Center - Central Exhibit Halls from August 17-19, 2021.
Gamblingdexerto.com

DarkZero Esports partners with luxury Las Vegas resort for their players to use

North American esports organization DarkZero have entered a partnership with Las Vegas-based resort and casino, Resorts World Las Vegas. DarkZero are behind some organizations in the number of partnerships and sponsorships they’ve secured so far, but their new partner is a big one for their players. Resorts World Las Vegas...
Las Vegas, NVaudacy.com

Awning collapses at Las Vegas supermarket

Las Vegas, NV (KXNT) - Fire investigators are on scene at the La Bonita supermarket at Desert Inn and Eastern trying to determine why the store's front awning collapsed early Friday. The collapse occurred before the store opened for the day. 4 people were injured, including one that had to...
Las Vegas, NVvegasnews.com

Las Vegas Happenings: August 2-8

There’s something for everyone to do this week including, live comedy and music shows, Aviators games at the Las Vegas Ballpark, a DJ set from Lil Jon at Hakkasan Nightclub, First Friday, and the first day of the NBA Summer League kicking off at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavillion.
Las Vegas, NVnewtolasvegas.com

A warning to would-be Las Vegas visitors

With 0.7% of the national population, the Las Vegas area this morning reported 3.1% of all COVID-19 deaths nationally, or 24 out of 725. That’s more than four times the national per-capita rate. This is an unfortunate trend that has persisted locally for months, and is undoubtedly linked to the...
Las Vegas, NVtravelvegas.com

Favorite Hotel Rooms In Las Vegas

Last year was sort of a dud for enjoying all that Las Vegas has to offer. Even though I live here, there wasn’t too much time spent in casinos for the vast majority of the year. As the year was coming to an end, I started making my way back into the real world…the world of casinos and hotels. You may remember my trip to spend a few days working at a Delano suite. I’ve loved the property since it opened but that was my first time staying there. Now that all the amenities are open again, I might have to make another trip to the all-suite hotel at Mandalay Bay.
Las Vegas, NVvegasnews.com

Kiss Announce Las Vegas Shows

One of rock’s most influential bands, Kiss, announces their exclusive Las Vegas engagement at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, kicking off New Year’s Eve week with performances Wednesday, Dec. 29, Friday, Dec. 31 and Saturday, Jan. 1. Additional shows are scheduled for Jan. 19 – February 5, 2022.
San Diego, CAlabelandnarrowweb.com

Dscoop Edge San Diego canceled

HP and Dscoop have jointly announced the decision to cancel the Dscoop Edge San Diego event, which had been scheduled for Oct. 24-27 in San Diego, USA. “The health and safety of our global employees remains our top priority,” comments Haim Levit, VP and General Manager of HP Indigo. “We wish we could all meet face-to-face in the way we had hoped for at Edge San Diego, but given the current situation with COVID variants globally, we err on the side of caution and unfortunately meeting face-to-face will have to wait a little longer. Our team will continue working closely with our customers as together we drive growth and open new markets, applications and possibilities.”
Businesslabelandnarrowweb.com

Pulse Roll Label Products launches UV PureFX Soft Touch Varnish

Pulse Roll Label Products Ltd has announced the launch of its latest product, PureFX Soft Touch Varnish, extending its special effects range to offer a UV tactile coating in response to market demands. The company says it believes in making products that create time and simplicity in every print room...
Softwarelabelandnarrowweb.com

Hybrid Software celebrates 10th anniversary

Hyrbid Software, a Global Graphics company that develops productivity software tools for the graphic arts industry, has announced that it has reached its milestone tenth anniversary. The company’s original focus was order lifecycle management based on MIS and Web2Print integration. Two years later, the company pivoted with the birth of...
EconomyTrendHunter.com

Color-Coded CBD Product Packaging

The Five CBD brand has announced a new product as well as a new packaging design to revamp is full-spectrum CBD collection to keep it relevant in the ever-changing marketplace. The brand is introducing color-coded labels to help consumers easily understanding the ratio of CBD to THC at a glance to ensure that they always understand the dosage. The brand is also introducing new Sour Gummies in Red Raspberry, Blue Raspberry and Lime flavors in 20 or 60-count packs.
Economylabelandnarrowweb.com

Scentisphere identifies new labeling opportunity

It’s no secret that labels and packages are continuing to evolve. The Covid-19 pandemic has only spurred the changes impacting the industry. For example, e-commerce has seen a prolific rise, as consumers spend more time ordering products from home. With that in mind, brands need to design products that are...

Comments / 0

Community Policy