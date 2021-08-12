IMDA partners with Pack Expo Las Vegas
The In-Mold Decorating Association (IMDA) has announced its partnership with Pack Expo Las Vegas and will be exhibiting at Booth C-1346, September 27-29, Las Vegas, Nevada. This year, Pack Expo Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging Expo brings to decision makers from more than 40 market sectors and over 1,400 exhibiting companies. Pavilions will be dedicated to processing, printing, containers & materials and reusable packaging. Free educational sessions located throughout the show floor and virtually will provide chances to grow, learn and accomplish professional goals with suppliers showcasing breakthrough technologies, best practices and case studies.www.labelandnarrowweb.com
