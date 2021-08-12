IMDA partners with Pack Expo Las Vegas

Last year was sort of a dud for enjoying all that Las Vegas has to offer. Even though I live here, there wasn’t too much time spent in casinos for the vast majority of the year. As the year was coming to an end, I started making my way back into the real world…the world of casinos and hotels. You may remember my trip to spend a few days working at a Delano suite. I’ve loved the property since it opened but that was my first time staying there. Now that all the amenities are open again, I might have to make another trip to the all-suite hotel at Mandalay Bay.