Titans' Jason Todd Confronts His Batman Issues in Season 3

Season 3 of Titans is finally here, and in the first three episodes, fans will meet the newest addition to the series Barbara Gordon. Savannah Welch is bringing the character of Gordon to life in the series, but when we meet her she's left the costumed crimefighting to the Titans and Batman and stepped into a new role, that of Gotham's commissioner, just like her father. What happens to Jason Todd brings Dick back to Gotham and we even get a little family reunion between Barbara, Dick, and Bruce. ComicBook.com recently had the chance to talk to Welch all about season 3 and what we can expect from Barbara, her relationship with the rest of the Bat-family, and more.