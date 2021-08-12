Titans' Jason Todd Confronts His Batman Issues in Season 3
Titans is very much the DC Entertainment television wunderkind. It startled audiences with its first line of dialogue – a coarsely phrased admonishment of the Batman. But for those who accepted its rebel spirit, it assembled a Titans team of misfits and emotionally damaged people. There were no easy answers across the first two seasons, of course, and additional traumas pitted people against one another. And no one seemed more damaged by those events than Jason Todd (Curran Walters).editorial.rottentomatoes.com
