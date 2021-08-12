Cancel
Video Games

Pawn of the Dead

By Ahmet Kamil Keles
 5 days ago

Fight against the army of undead! Pawn of the Dead is a chess variant with a unique mechanic: Black (undead) pieces tur…. Fight against the army of undead! Pawn of the Dead is a chess variant with a unique mechanic: Black (undead) pieces turn White pieces into themselves! But don't worry, all the levels are designed so that there is always a way to win. FEATURES * 3D characters with animations * Random level generator mode with hundreds of pre-generated levels * Campaign mode with cinematics and 64 levels (available with King Access in-app-purchase) * Classical chess mode * Queen vs Zombies game mode: Prevent zombie pawns from reaching to the other side of the board as White Queen * Optional 2D mode * AI with 3 difficuly modes STORY Your mission as Leonard, the White King, is to protect the White Kingdom against the marching army of undead. Elona, the White Queen, is the best warrior in the kingdom, you won’t be able to succeed without her help. During your quest, you will face a sinister reflection from the past that you forgot a long time ago.

