After July, August has to be the busiest month for smartphone manufacturers. This month, we’ll see more than 8 confirmed smartphone launches from brands like Samsung, Motorola, Realme, Redmi, iQOO, and others. While we are waiting for some flagships like iQOO 8 and Realme X9, some budget phones like Redmi 10 are also in the pipeline. Well, we’ll also see foldable phones this month. Before enticing you any further, let’s have a look at all the upcoming smartphones launching in August 2021.