Montana State

Infrastructure bill to bring billions to Montana

By Admin
explorebigsky.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTown Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 8/13/21. Montana will receive billions from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that passed the Senate this week, directing money toward the state’s most dire infrastructure needs. Over $42.5 billion will be made available for broadband access in more rural parts of the state, $2.8 billion for the state’s highways and “hundreds of millions” for rural water projects, according to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. “Montana has done very, very well with this bill,” Sen. Jon Tester told the Chronicle.

