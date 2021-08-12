Pedestrian Killed Wednesday on Charlotte Pike Exit Ramp from I-40 East Identified

The pedestrian killed Tuesday at 10:50 a.m. on the Charlotte Pike exit ramp from I-40 East is identified as Simone Pierson, 53, of Nashville.

The preliminary investigation shows that the driver of a 2011 Cadillac sedan, Donnie Mayes, 74, was exiting I-40 East to Charlotte Pike downtown when he said his brakes went out causing him to swerve to the left onto the grass shoulder of the off ramp and down the shoulder to the intersection of Charlotte Pike. Pierson appeared to have been sitting on a milk crate on the shoulder of the roadway when she was struck. Pierson was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center where she died. Mayes, of Hopkinsville, Kentucky, was taken to Vanderbilt with non-life threatening injuries.

There was no evidence of alcohol or drug involvement at the scene. The investigation continues.