Woman Fatally Injured on Charlotte Pike Exit Ramp from I-40 East

Nashville, Tennessee
 8 days ago

The pedestrian killed Tuesday at 10:50 a.m. on the Charlotte Pike exit ramp from I-40 East is identified as a 53-year-old Nashville woman. Efforts to confirm notification of next of kin are underway.

The preliminary investigation shows that the driver of a 2011Cadilac sedan, Donnie Mayes, 74, was exiting I-40 East to Charlotte Pike downtown when he said his brakes went out causing him to swerve to the left onto the grass shoulder of the off ramp and down the shoulder to the intersection of Charlotte Pike. The pedestrian appeared to have been sitting on a milk crate on the shoulder of the roadway when she was struck. She was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center where she died. Mayes, of Hopkinsville, Kentucky, was taken to Vanderbilt with non-life threatening injuries.

A Traffic Unit officer checked the Cadillac’s brakes and they appeared to be in working order. The investigation continues.

There was no evidence of alcohol or drug involvement at the scene.

Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee

ABOUT

Named for Francis Nash, a general of the Continental Army during the American Revolutionary War, the city was founded in 1779. The city grew quickly due to its strategic location as a port on the Cumberland River and, in the 19th century, a railroad center. Nashville seceded with Tennessee during the American Civil War; in 1862 it was the first state capital in the Confederacy to fall to Union troops. After the war, the city reclaimed its position and developed a manufacturing base.

State
Kentucky State
