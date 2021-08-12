Cancel
State employees ordered back to work

By Admin
explorebigsky.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTown Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 8/13/21. In an email sent to government workers on Aug. 6, the Montana Department of Administration announced that all state employees will be required to return to their workplaces, in person, on Sept. 7. The email encouraged employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19, communicated that rapid testing would be available on-site, and stated that managers would have discretion to address individual situations regarding compromised immune systems or inability to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

www.explorebigsky.com

