U.S. Women’s Amateur Champion, Jensen Castle, and The John Shippen Shootout Winner, Amari Avery, Earn Exemptions into LPGA’s Cognizant Founders Cup
Golf’s Best Professional Players Will Visit Northern N.J. to Compete in Prestigious Fall Event that Honors 13 Founding Members of the LPGA. West Caldwell, NJ, Aug. 12, 2021 -- The Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) today announced that U.S. Women’s Amateur Champion, Jensen Castle, and 17-year-old Amari Avery, winner of The John Shippen Shootout, have earned exemptions into the 2021 Cognizant Founders Cup (www.thefounderslpga.com), taking place October 6-10 at historic Mountain Ridge Country Club in West Caldwell, N.J.www.lpga.com
Comments / 0