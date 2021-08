Now that the former NFL wide receiver's profile has risen with his elevation to co-host of CBS This Morning, he could potentially be a successor to James Brown, host of CBS' The NFL Today, where Burleson appears as an analyst. The 70-year-old Brown, who hosts the Super Bowl pregame shows for CBS, has given no indication that he plans to retire soon. But when he does, Burleson is expected to step to the lead chair.