NOTE: Professor Todd Zywicki is suing George Mason University to avoid vaccination or masks. The following is satire, in case anyone at Stanford might be reading this. “In a few weeks I will begin my 24th year as a law professor at LawProfBlawg University. Last year, I volunteered to attend faculty meetings live. Service is part of my job, and I knew I could do it safely. I owe my colleagues my best by attending and being vocal at meetings. And I knew I could do it safely. During the Spring of 2010, I contracted tenure. I later confirmed this through a positive provost test.